T20 World Cup 2022: "India have a huge battle on the bouncy Perth pitch against South Africa" - Ian Chappell

Former Australian captain Ian Chappell underlined that India will face an uphill challenge from South Africa on a bouncy Perth surface in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Chappell also feels that the Proteas should fancy the pitch to upstage one of the favorites in the group.

Perth's Optus Stadium, where India and South Africa will meet on October 30, offers one of the bounciest surfaces in the tournament.

England's bowling attack of Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, and Sam Curran made excellent use of the pitch and ground dimensions in their five-wicket win over Afghanistan on Saturday, October 22.

In his column for ESPN Cricinfo, Chappell stated that the winner of the India-Pakistan clash should reach the semi-finals alongside South Africa.

He also claimed that the Proteas will start as slight favorites against India, given the nature of the Perth surface. Chappell explained:

"In Group 2, the clash between India and Pakistan is not only a mouth-watering duel, it could also determine who South Africa may challenge for a semi-final place.

"India have a huge battle on the bouncy Perth pitch against South Africa and that is South Africa's best chance to unsettle one of the favorites in that group. Pakistan are fortunate to play South Africa at the more spin-friendly SCG. The result of those matches could decide the balance of power in that division."

Along with India, Pakistan, and South Africa, Zimbabwe and the Netherlands are also in Group 2 of the Super 12 phase. Pakistan and South Africa will lock horns on November 3 in Sydney.

"India's batting fortunes are more evenly shared" - Ian Chappell

Suryakumar Yadav is in sublime form. (Image Credits: Getty)

The 79-year-old also opined that India boast a dynamic batting unit and observed that Suryakumar Yadav's form has reduced the pressure on Virat Kohli.

On the bowling front, Chappell backed Mohammed Shami to fill in well for the injured Jasprit Bumrah, adding:

"India's batting fortunes are more evenly shared and the brilliant form of Suryakumar Yadav relieves them from having to rely too heavily on Virat Kohli. The success or otherwise of their spinners, and whether Hardik Pandya can clear the longer boundaries, will play an important role for India.

"The loss of Jasprit Bumrah is unfortunate but his replacement, Mohammed Shami, is a good bowler. If Shami receives a reasonable share of T20 luck then Bumrah's loss won't be too heavily felt."

Shami is likely to spearhead India's bowling unit against Pakistan on Sunday, October 3, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Arshdeep Singh.

