T20 World Cup 2022: "India's chances of winning the World Cup depend largely on Suryakumar Yadav's form" - Saba Karim

Former India wicket-keeper batter Saba Karim feels the team's chances of ending their silverware drought at the T20 World Cup 2022 largely depend on Suryakumar Yadav's form.

The No. 2-ranked T20I batter has been in tremendous touch of late and has been a match-winner for India on numerous occasions. Surya has scored 793 runs in T20Is in 2022 and has overtaken the record held by Shikhar Dhawan to register the most runs in a single year by an Indian batter. He currently holds a streak of three consecutive half-centuries heading into the final T20I against South Africa.

Praising Suryakumar Yadav for donning the tough No. 4 role with utter ease, Saba Karim said on SPORTS18's daily sports news show "Sports Over The Top":

"Well one thing I can say is - India's chances of winning the World Cup depend largely on Suryakumar Yadav's form and I say this because he plays in such a difficult position. In the middle overs, in the T20 format to play with such a high strike rate is not so easy but it comes so easy for Suryakumar Yadav because of his skill, experience and he's so dexterous."

His exploits in 2022 have also helped him attain the record of the most sixes struck in the T20I format in a year. Moreover, SKY's 793 runs this year have come at an average of 41.74 and a strike rate of 185.28.

"I hope and pray that he does well at the T20 World Cup 2022" - Saba Karim

Suryakumar Yadav's ability to get a strong start and score boundaries at will have been a huge asset in Team India's scoring rate in the middle overs. Performing at his best in a major tournament is arguably the player's final frontier.

Stating that Suryakumar Yadav manipulates the bowling attack and the field, Karim said:

"He's got an uncanny ability to find the gaps in the right areas, at times he toys with the bowling and there are several vacant areas which he is able to exploit so easily. So yes, Suryakumar Yadav, I hope and pray that he does well and continues with this form even in the World Cup."

The flamboyant batter will next be seen during the third and final T20I against South Africa on Tuesday, October 4 in Indore.

Is Suryakumar Yadav the most important player for India heading into the T20 World Cup 2022? Let us know what you think.

