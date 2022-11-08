Indian cricketers Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav are having a great time on the field together in the ongoing T20 World Cup. They have become a formidable pair for the Men in Blue in the middle order. Apart from their exploits on the field, the duo enjoy a great camaraderie off the field. The two batters often engage themselves in eye-catching conversations on social media.

On Tuesday, Kohli shared a clip on Instagram in which he could be seen practicing a wide range of shots during the net session ahead of the semifinals against England. Suryakumar dropped a special comment on the post.

The Mumbaikar wrote:

“Angaaaar”

The former acknowledged the reply and wrote:

“Aur bhau poori aaaag”

Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav enjoy great camaraderie on and off the field.

The Delhi batter is in sublime form at the T20 World Cup 2022. The No. 3 batter has already amassed 246 runs in five matches, including three half-centuries. He smashed an unbeaten 82 off 53 balls against Pakistan and followed it with an unbeaten 62 against the Netherlands and 64 not out against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also dropped a reply on the post. He requested the Indian star batter to take a day off in the semi-finals owing to his ability to win matches single-handedly.

“Please have a day of Thursday, bud! You know I love you but just chill Thursday, please!”

Moeen Ali plots Virat Kohli’s dismissal ahead of T20 World Cup semifinal

England all-rounder Moeen Ali feels Virat Kohli’s wicket will be critical for his team in the T20 World Cup semi-final in Adelaide on Thursday (November 10).

Speaking to The Mirror, Ali said:

“He's playing well, so we'll have to stick to our plans, whatever they are. Top players, when they're in, they're hard to stop in T20 cricket. You have to have a plan to slow them down and then maybe get a wicket.”

He added:

“It also depends on how he’s batting at the time, his own confidence. Batting-wise he's batting really well. He looks like he's found his mojo again and that happens to every player over their career."

Kohli enjoys a decent record against England in T20Is. He has amassed 589 runs in 19 matches at an average of 39.27, comprising four half-centuries. He, however, departed for below-par scores of one and 11 during his lean patch against Jos Buttler and Co. in England earlier this year.

Rohit Sharma and Co. must beat England to reach the T20 World Cup final, scheduled in Melbourne on Sunday. Meanwhile, Pakistan will lock horns against New Zealand in the first semi-final in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

