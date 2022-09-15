T20 World Cup 2022: "It is a clear message" - Pakistan chief selector on why Shoaib Malik wasn't considered

Quite a few eyebrows were raised when veteran middle-order batter Shoaib Malik couldn't find a place in their T20 World Cup squad despite Pakistan's recent struggles in the Asia Cup.

However, chief selector Muhammad Wasim has now opened up on why the experienced batter wasn't considered during the selection process. While speaking to reporters on Thursday, the chief selector stressed the importance of backing the current middle-order batters despite their inconsistent Asia Cup performances.

Malik's lack of gametime in the last one year certainly didn't help his cause. Wasim stated that the Pakistan squad was being selected, keeping in mind the Australian conditions:

"We are preparing for this World Cup since last year and have selected the team keeping in mind the conditions in Australia. It is a clear message that players who didn't play in this span weren't considered given the Australian conditions and team strategy.

"Although our middle-order might not have been consistent of late, all of them are match-winners and we can't just drop them at the last moment."

It is worth mentioning that Shoaib Malik has played 13 T20s Down Under, scoring just 136 runs at an average of 13.27.

Muhammad Wasim on Pakistan skipper Babar Azam's form

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had a horror run in the Asia Cup 2022 as he scored just 68 runs in six games. His poor form definitely contributed to the Men in Green's failure to lift the trophy.

Wasim was asked whether the team is too dependant on their top order to fire. However, the chief selector backed Babar to get back to his best and also shed light on how other players stepped up and took Pakistan to the final:

"Yes Babar Azam might not have scored many runs in the Asia Cup. But he will come back stronger. But you need to see that we had different Man of the Matches in different games. It shows you that this team isn't dependent on one or two individuals."

Questions were asked about Shan Masood's inclusion in the T20 World Cup squad despite being uncapped in the T20I format. But Wasim backed the southpaw by saying that he was versatile enough to bat in the middle order:

"Babar and even I had said the same thing that we didn't want to be unfair on him (Shan Masood) by thrusting him in the middle order. But he proved it with his performances that he can bat in those positions and it is good news for us that such players are flexible to bat anywhere and can definitely add value to the team."

