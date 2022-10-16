T20 World Cup 2022: "It is looking like their weak link" - Rajkumar Sharma on India's pace battery

Former Delhi cricketer and Virat Kohli's childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma, feels Team India don't have one of the strongest pace attacks in the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue sustained a huge blow when speedster Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the tournament.

Rajkumar feels that even if the Men in Blue have added Mohammed Shami, they might depend heavily on players like Arshdeep Singh and Harshal Patel, who don't have enough experience of playing on a big stage like the T20 World Cup.

Speaking to India News on Sunday, here's what Kohli's childhood coach had to say:

"Jasprit Bumrah's absence is a huge setback for us and we will depend on our youngsters like Arshdeep and Harshal Patel. Although we have Shami now who can bowl 140+, India definitely seem to be lacking in the fast bowling department when compared to other teams. It is looking like their weak link."

India are hoping rather than having belief: Saba Karim

Former selector Saba Karim was also present in the panel and agreed with Rajkumar about the weak fast bowling. He feels the Men in Blue will hope that things fall in place and that their bowling will punch above their weight.

Karim also opined that the bowling unit will need to give some support to the batting if Rohit Sharma and Co. want to go deep into the tournament. Here's what he stated:

"There is a difference between hope and belief. Other teams have the belief that the 140+ fast bowlers in their ranks will bowl well in the tournament. We, on the other hand, are hoping that the likes of Shami and Bhuvi will bowl well, Harshal will improve and Arshdeep will also find his groove."

