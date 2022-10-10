T20 World Cup 2022: "It's so difficult to fill his place" - Dale Steyn on Team India missing Jasprit Bumrah's services

Legendary South African speedster Dale Steyn believes it will be very difficult for Team India to find an able replacement for Jasprit Bumrah for the 2022 T20 World Cup Down Under.

Despite being declared fit for the T20I bouts against Australia and South Africa, the Indian speedster could only play a couple of games. Ahead of the T20I series against the Proteas, Bumrah complained of back pain and was later diagnosed with another back injury, this time a stress fracture.

The Men in Blue are still awaiting the fitness result of Mohammed Shami to decide whether he can replace Jasprit Bumrah. However, Dale Steyn recently told Star Sports that it would certainly not be easy for anyone to deliver the kind of impact that Bumrah was capable of.

"Somebody like Bumrah, it's so difficult to fill his place. He is such a world-class player. India will miss him tremendously in this World Cup.”

Dale Steyn on how India can cope with Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Although Jasprit Bumrah is unavailable, Steyn feels a big stage like the T20 World Cup can sometimes inspire a particular bowler or an entire bowling attack to punch above their weight and produce extraordinary performances.

The former pacer believes that whoever replaces Bumrah should try their best to outdo their potential. On this, he stated:

“It's a tough one. You can hope that the World Cup brings an opportunity for somebody to kind of be better than they actually are sometimes. They perform way better than they normally would. So, whoever takes his place, I hope that would be the case for them. Whoever gets selected, you probably want them to raise their game by a small percentage because of the hole that they are filling."

