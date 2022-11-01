Former Indian cricketer Madan Lal has warned Rohit Sharma and Co. not to get complacent against Bangladesh in the T20 World Cup match in Adelaide on Wednesday (November 2).

The 71-year-old said the loss against South Africa came as a big blow to their campaign and it was a wakeup call for India to step up their potential for the rest of the tournament.

It is worth mentioning that Suryakumar Yadav was the only bright spot in the batting unit against the Proteas as India could only score 133/9 in 20 overs.

BCCI @BCCI



We will look to bounce back in our next game of the



Scorecard bit.ly/INDVSA-T20WC



#INDvSA #TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match.We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup Scorecard #TeamIndia fought hard but it was South Africa who won the match. We will look to bounce back in our next game of the #T20WorldCup . 👍 👍Scorecard ▶️ bit.ly/INDVSA-T20WC #INDvSA https://t.co/Q6NGoZokuE

Speaking to Sports Tak, Madan Lal said:

"1:36 – India’s T20 World Cup campaign has received a blow because if you had won [against South Africa], you must have qualified [for T20 World Cup] or made your path easier. It is also a wake-up call because we didn’t perform as we would have liked after winning the toss. I would like to commend the bowlers because, at one stage, we thought that we could win the match."

In addition, the veteran also mentioned that India needs to be wary of opposition, especially in the shortest format. The statement comes days after Zimbabwe stunned Pakistan by one run in an earlier Group 2 fixture.

"3:10 – In T20 cricket, you have to be vigilant. Twenty-20 games can slip anytime. In the beginning, we thought of winning the game, but in the end, the opposition won the match. India can’t afford to take any match lightly because they must win both matches."

The Men in Blue must win both their matches against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to reach the knockout stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

“[Bad] Weather is a concern”- Madan Lal warns India of rain threat against Bangladesh at T20 World Cup

Madan Lal also warned India of bad weather as rain could play spoilsport in their hopes of entering the tournament's semifinal stage. If the match gets abandoned, the two teams will have to settle for one point each, which might give Pakistan a chance to qualify for the semifinals.

He said:

“3:48 - [Bad] Weather is a concern because it’s important for the game to be finished [for India].”

According to the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, there is a 60 percent chance of rain in Adelaide on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to hover around 9 to 17 degree Celsius.

While Rohit Sharma-led India will look to bounce back, Shakib Al Hasan and Co. are coming off the back of victories over the Netherlands and Zimbabwe. It makes the contest even more intriguing.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes