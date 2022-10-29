Mohammad Kaif has hailed star batter Virat Kohli after his exploits at the ongoing T20 World Cup in Australia. He feels the Delhi batter can help India chase down totals throughout the tournament.

The former Indian cricketer also praised Australia for providing a level-playing field, as the teams are not reliant on the toss, unlike the 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. The veteran pointed out that bowlers would be in the game in both innings.

Kaif’s statement comes days after Kohli helped India register a victory against arch-rivals Pakistan from the jaws of defeat.

The right-handed batter slammed an unbeaten 82 off 53 deliveries, including four sixes and six fours. He also shared a crucial 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya, who scored 40 off 37, for the fifth wicket to recover the Men in Blue from 31/4.

With 48 runs needed off the last three overs, Kohli slammed three boundaries against Shaheen Afridi. He also hit consecutive sixes off Haris Rauf to help reduce India’s equation to 16 runs off six deliveries. His six off a no-ball during the last over ensured Rohit Sharma and Co. ended up on the winning side.

Taking to Twitter, Kaif wrote:

“No dew, long boundaries and lively pitch, Australia has provided a level-playing field. Bowlers are in the game, and only a Virat Kohli can chase down a total.”

Kohli continued his sublime form against the Netherlands in Sydney on Thursday (October 27). He scored an unbeaten 62 off 44 deliveries, comprising a couple of sixes and three boundaries.

“Art of batting like no other” – Greg Chappell commends Virat Kohli's epic chase against Pakistan

Former India head coach Greg Chappell said that he has never seen anyone bat better than Virat Kohli in his lifetime.

He told the Sydney Morning Herald:

“Like a cat playing with a new skein of wool, Kohli teased, then expertly picked apart an excellent Pakistan bowling attack until it lay unravelled, spent and exposed on the green carpet of the MCG.”

He added:

“…It was an innings that showcased the art of batting like no other that I have seen in a lifetime of watching cricket.”

Virat Kohli @imVkohli Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. Special win. Thank you to all our fans for turning up in numbers. 🇮🇳💙 https://t.co/hAcbuYGa1H

Virat Kohli is expected to continue his rich form against South Africa in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

The Men in Blue will be gunning to complete a hat-trick of victories in the tournament. A win would give India a chance to top their group ahead of knockout matches.

