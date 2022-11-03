T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Anrich Nortje jumps to fourth spot on wicket-takers' list – Updated after Match 36

Pakistan beat South Africa in the 36th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) to keep their semi-final hopes alive.

Batting first, on the back of fifties from Iftikhar Ahmed (51 off 35 balls) and Shadab Khan (52 off 22 balls), Pakistan posted a mammoth 185 on the board. South Africa picked up nine wickets in total, with Anrich Nortje finishing with four.

In reply, South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals. With there being a rain-interruption at the end of nine overs, the second innings was reduced to 14 overs. The revised target for South Africa was set to 142 and the Proteas only managed to score 108 to lose the game by 33 runs on the DLS method.

Shaheen Afridi bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets for Pakistan.

On that note, let's take a look at the Most Runs List and the Most Wickets List post the conclusion of Match 36.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

There is no change in the Most Runs List of the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli of India continues to lead the charts with 220 runs in four games. He has already hit three fifties and will play a crucial role for India in their upcoming game against Zimbabwe.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Kohli in the Most Runs List of the competition. The Dutch opener has scored 213 runs in seven games so far and is a mainstay of the Dutch batting lineup.

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka follows O’Dowd, having scored 205 runs in seven games. He will be eager to step up and contribute in their must-win clash against England on Saturday.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the current leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022 with 13 wickets in seven matches.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe sits below Hasaranga in the Most Wickets List of the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer has picked up 11 wickets in seven games at an average of 13.55. Bas de Leede of the Netherlands also has 11 scalps to his name and follows Muzarabani on the list.

Anrich Nortje's heroics against Pakistan have helped him jump to the fourth spot on the Most Wickets List. He has been throwing thunderbolts in this competition and has already picked up 10 wickets in four games. Nortje will be eager to add a few more to his tally when he takes the field against the Netherlands next.

