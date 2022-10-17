T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: George Munsey and Mark Watt lead the charts – Updated after Match 3

Scotland faced off against the West Indies in the third match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. We witnessed another upset as the Scottish side beat the Caribbeans by 42 runs in this Group B fixture.

Scotland were asked to bat first on a chilly afternoon. George Munsey, at the top of the order, played a brilliant knock and remained unbeaten on 66 to help his side post 160 on the board. West Indies picked up five wickets in total, with Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder finishing with two scalps each.

The West Indies batters faltered in their chase of 161. They failed to get going as the Scottish bowlers kept picking up wickets at regular intervals. Jason Holder, lower down the order, tried hard and scored 38 but it wasn’t enough as they were bundled out on 118. Mark Watt was the pick of the bowlers for Scotland, finishing with figures of 3/12 in his four overs.

T20 World Cup 2022: Most Runs List

Most Runs List after Match 3

Following his heroics with the bat, George Munsey of Scotland has jumped to the top spot in the Most Runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He hit nine fours in his innings to help his side post 160 on the board, which they defended successfully.

Jan Frylinck has slipped to second spot in the Most Runs list. The Namibian all-rounder stepped up against Sri Lanka and scored 44, powering his team to a very good total on the board.

Muhammad Waseem of the United Arab Emirates sits below Frylinck in the Most Runs list. He looked good at the top of the order in their opening fixture against the Netherlands. He held the innings nicely from one end and scored 41 before getting dismissed in trying to up the ante. Waseem would be disappointed with finishing on the losing side.

T20 World Cup 2022: Most Wickets List

Mark Watt is the current leading wicket-taker (Image: Getty)

Mark Watt of Scotland was brilliant in their opening fixture against the West Indies. The left-arm spinner bowled beautifully and scalped three wickets, giving away only 12 runs in his four overs. He picked up the wickets of Brandon King, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith.

Junaid Siddique of the United Arab Emirates bowled well in their opening fixture against the Netherlands. Defending 112, Siddique tried hard and grabbed three scalps. He gave away 24 runs in his four overs but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total. He sits below Watt on the Most Wickets list.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands starred with the ball in their win over the United Arab Emirates. He picked up three wickets in his three overs and bowled brilliantly in the death overs.

All three of his wickets came in the 19th over. De Leede helped his side restrict the United Arab Emirates to 111, which they chased down in the last over. He sits below Siddique in the Most Wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022.

