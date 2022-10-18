T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jan Frylinck and Bas de Leede continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 6

The sixth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Sri Lanka beat the United Arab Emirates by 79 runs in a Group A fixture at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday.

Pathum Nissanka, at the top of the order, scored 74 to help Sri Lanka post 152 on the board. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) scalped eight wickets in the process, with Karthik Meiyappan picking up a hat-trick. Zahoor Khan also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The UAE batters never got going in the chase. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually bundled out on 73 in 17.1 overs, losing the game by 79 runs. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets apiece. Maheesh Theekshana also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they completed a big win over the UAE.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Pathum Nissanka sits third on the Most Runs list (Image: Getty)

Jan Frylinck continues to top the Most Runs list of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Namibian has been in very good form with the bat and has scored 87 runs in two games. He is averaging an impressive 43.50 with the bat and will be keen to retain his top spot in the upcoming games.

Pathum Nissanka of Sri Lanka sits below Frylinck on the Most Runs list. He missed out in the first game but stepped up in their next. Nissanka now has 83 runs to his name and will be eager to contribute in Sri Lanka's last group game against the Netherlands.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe scored 82 against Ireland. He was brilliant and helped his side get off to a winning start. He has been in rich form with the bat in recent times and has been scoring consistently for them in white-ball cricket. The 36-year-old will look to add more to his tally when they take the field against the West Indies on Wednesday.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 6

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands is the current leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He has picked up five wickets in two games at an average of 7.40. He has bowled economically so far and will be eager to bag more wickets in their last group fixture against Sri Lanka.

Wanindu Hasaranga has taken giant strides to be placed second on the Most Wickets list. He grabbed three wickets against the UAE to take his tally to four. He troubled the UAE batters and eventually finished with figures of 3/8 in his four overs, which included a maiden. The leg-spinner was the leading wicket-taker in the last T20 World Cup and will be eyeing the same in this edition.

Third-placed Karthik Meiyappan became the first UAE bowler to pick up a hat-trick in T20Is with the scalps of Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka. He now has four wickets to his name in the competition and sits below Hasaranga in the list of Most Wickets at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Dushmantha Chameera also has four wickets to his name and follows Meiyappan on the list.

