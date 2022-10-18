T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jan Frylinck and Bas de Leede top the charts – Updated after Match 5

The Netherlands defeated Namibia by five wickets in the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday.

Namibia batted first on a beautiful morning but their batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they managed to score only 121 at the end of their 20 overs. Jan Frylinck top-scored with 43 for them. The Netherlands picked up six wickets in total, with Bas de Leede finishing with two.

In reply, the openers — Max O'Dowd (35) and Vikramjit Singh (39) — gave the Dutch side a solid start. Namibia pulled back things in the middle overs with wickets in quick succession but Bas de Leede held his nerves and remained unbeaten on 30 to guide his side across the line in the last over. With this, the Netherlands have grabbed their second win of the tournament.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

George Munsey is the third-highest run-scorer in the competition (Image: Getty)

Jan Frylinck of Namibia is in rich form with the bat. After scoring 44 against Sri Lanka, he carried his form forward and scored 43 against the Netherlands in his second game. He was the lone fighter for his side with the bat. Frylinck has taken his tally to 87 runs and sits at the top of the Most Runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Second-placed Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe had a fantastic outing in their opening game against Ireland. He scored 82 off 48 balls, helping his side post a mammoth total on the board, which they defended successfully. Raza hit five fours and as many maximums in his innings and will play a crucial role in Zimbabwe’s success in the tournament.

George Munsey of Scotland smashed a fifty in their opening game against West Indies. He carried his bat as he remained unbeaten on 66 while opening the batting and played a big role in them beating the Caribbean side. He sits in third position in the Most Runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will look to move up the ladder in his upcoming games.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands is the current leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He has picked up five wickets in total at an average of 7.40. He scalped three in his first game against UAE and added two more in the next game against Namibia. De Leede's all-round efforts helped the Dutch side make it two in two.

Mark Watt of Scotland has been bowling beautifully in the competition. He grabbed three wickets against the West Indies in their opening game to help the Scottish side beat the two-time T20 world champions. The left-arm spinner sits below De Leede in the Most Wickets list.

Bernard Scholtz of Namibia bowled well against the Netherlands. He finished with figures of 1/21 in his four overs but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend 121. Scholtz’s ability to bowl with the new ball makes him a player to look forward to. He follows Watt in the Most Wickets list with three to his name.

Jan Frylinck, JJ Smit and Blessing Muzarabani have also picked up three wickets so far and follow Scholtz in the next three spots.

