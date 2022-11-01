T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Kusal Mendis reclaims top spot in run-getters' list – Updated after Match 32

Sri Lanka faced Afghanistan in the 32nd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. An all-round performance saw the Lankan side beat Afghanistan in this Group 1 fixture. With this loss, Afghanistan got eliminated from the competition.

After electing to bat first, the Afghan batters failed to adapt to the conditions as they finished their innings on 144/8. Rahmanullah Gurbaz top-scored with 28 for them. Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball for Sri Lanka as he finished with figures of 3/13 in his four overs.

Chasing 145, the Lankan side kept losing wickets at regular intervals but Dhananjaya de Silva played a match-winning knock of 66* to take his side across the line. They chased down the total in the penultimate over with six wickets in hand. Sri Lanka keep their semi-final hopes alive with this win.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka has reclaimed his top spot in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He scored 25 off 27 balls against Afghanistan before getting dismissed by Rashid Khan. It has helped him take his tally to 205 runs in seven games and sits at the top of the list/

Lorcan Tucker of Ireland has slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of match 32. The Irish batter has scored 191 runs in six matches and is a mainstay of the batting lineup. He averages 47.75 with the bat so far and will look to contribute in their next clash.

Dhananjaya de Silva played a match-winning knock against Afghanistan. Coming in to bat at three, de Silva brought up his fifty and held the innings nicely. He remained unbeaten on 66 to help his side chase down 145 in the 19th over. de Silva now has 168 runs to his name in seven matches and has jumped to the third spot.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 32

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka sits comfortably at the top of the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The leg spinner bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets against Afghanistan. He gave away only 13 runs in his four overs and has taken his tally to 13 wickets.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe is placed second in the list of most wickets. The right-arm pacer has grabbed nine wickets in six games and averages 14 with the ball. He is troubling the opposition batters upfront and will look to add a few more when he takes the field next time.

Sikandar Raza sits below his teammate in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. Raza is in rich form with both bat and ball in this competition. With the ball, he has already picked up 9 wickets in six matches and is playing a vital role for the African side.

