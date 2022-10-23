T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga go top of list – Updated after Match 15

Sri Lanka beat Ireland convincingly in the 15th game of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart in a Group 1 clash.

After electing to bat first, Ireland struggled to get going, managing only 128 in their allotted 20 overs. Harry Tector top-scored with 45. Maheesh Theekshana and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up two wickets apiece for Sri Lanka.

In response, Kusal Mendis, opening the batting, scored unbeaten 68 off 43 to take his team across the line with five overs to spare. Dhananjaya de Silva (31) and Charith Asalanka (31*) also contributed as Sri Lanka started their Super 12 campaign on a winning note.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Kusal Mendis has jumped to top spot in the runscoring list of the T20 World Cup. He played a match-winning knock of 68* against Ireland to takd his tally to 171 runs in four games. The Lankan opener is averaging 57 with the bat and is a crucial player for his team.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe has slipped to second position. He has 136 runs in three games at an average of 45.33. He's the mainstay of Zimbabwe’s batting line up recently and will look to contribute in the Super 12.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Raza with 129 runs in three games in the group stage at an average of 64.50. The Dutch opener will be eager to carry forward his rich form into the Super 12.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 15

Wanindu Hasaranga retains top spot in the wicket-taking list of the T20 World Cup. He picked up two wickets against Ireland, conceding only 25 runs in four overs. With that haul, he has taken his tally to nine wickets.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka has jumped to second position with seven wickets in four games. He bowled beautifully against Ireland, taking 2/19 in his four overs. He's averaging 12.71 in the tournament.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has slipped to third spot. He has seven wickets in three games at an impressive of 9.71. The Dutch pacer has bowled economically and will look to continue doing so.

