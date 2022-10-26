T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts – Updated after Match 21

The Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne was all set to host the 21st match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday (October 26). New Zealand were set to play against Afghanistan at the iconic venue but persistent rain washed out this Group 1 fixture in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

New Zealand came off a win in their opening fixture against Australia. They thrashed the Aussies and looked to carry forward their winning momentum. Afghanistan, on the other hand, lost their opening game against England at the Perth Stadium in Perth. They would have hoped to turn the tables around but rain played a spoilsport as the game was called off and both sides shared a point each.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis is the leading run-scorer in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka continues to lead the charts with the most runs in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Mendis has scored 176 runs in five games so far. He contributed heavily to his side and helped them reach the Super 12 stage of the competition. He will be eager to carry forward his rich form going ahead in the tournament.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Mendis in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup. The Dutch opener has smashed 137 runs in four games and averages a hefty 15.67 with the bat. He has hit a half-century so far and will look to step up in their upcoming games.

Pathum Nissanka follows O’Dowd in the most runs list. The Lankan opener is giving solid starts to his side and has already scored 137 runs in four games. He played a fighting knock against Australia in their last game and will hope to contribute in their next clash against New Zealand.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after the conclusion of Match 21

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the current leading wicket taker of the T20 World Cup 2022. Hasaranga has grabbed nine wickets in five games so far and is troubling most batters. He went wicketless against Australia and had an off day in Perth but will look to bounce back against the Kiwis in their next clash.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has grabbed nine wickets at an average of 10.78. He has bowled beautifully for his side and has played a crucial role in them reaching the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Maheesh Theekshana has picked up eight wickets in five games so far and sits in third position on the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The spinner averages 14 with the ball and will look to add more to his tally in his next fixture. He has bowled economically so far and is a key player for the Lankan side in the competition.

