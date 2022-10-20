T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Max ODowd and Wanindu Hasaranga jump to the top spots – Updated after Match 9

Sri Lanka defeated The Netherlands in the ninth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to seal a berth in the Super 12 stage of the competition. Simonds Stadium in Geelong hosted this exciting Group A fixture.

Batting first, on the back of 79 from Kusal Mendis at the top of the order, Sri Lanka posted 162 on the board. The Netherlands picked up six wickets in total, with Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede finishing with two wickets apiece.

In reply, The Netherlands’ batters never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Max O'Dowd was the lone fighter with the bat as he played a fantastic knock of 71* off 53 balls but it wasn’t enough as the Dutch side fell short by 16 runs. Wanindu Hasaranga for Sri Lanka starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets. Maheesh Theekshana also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Max ODowd is the current leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022

Max O'Dowd has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 after his fighting knock against Sri Lanka. Opening the batting, O'Dowd remained unbeaten on 71 off 53 balls. He hit six fours and three sixes in his innings. He has now taken his tally to 129 runs in three games and sits at the top of the ladder.

Michael Jones of Scotland has slipped to the second spot. The opening batter has scored 106 runs in three games at an average of 53. He is looking in fine touch for the Scottish side and will be eager to contribute to their must-win clash against Zimbabwe on Friday.

Kusal Mendis played a match-winning knock against the Netherlands to help Sri Lanka progress to the Super 12s. Mendis scored 79 off just 44 balls at the top of the order, which helped them post a match-winning 162 against The Netherlands.

Mendis’ knock comprised of 5 fours and as many sixes and will look to carry forward his rich form with the bat in the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 9

Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has moved to the top of the list with the most wickets in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He bowled beautifully against the Netherlands in their third game and picked up three wickets, giving away only 28 runs in his four overs. The leg-spinner now has seven wickets to his name and sits at the top of the list.

Bas de Leede is the second highest wicket-taker in the competition. The Dutch pacer has picked up seven wickets in three games at an average of 9.71. He picked up the wickets of Charith Asalanka and Bhanuka Rajapaksa in his last game and sits below Hasaranga on the list.

Alzarri Joseph has grabbed six wickets in two games so far. He follows de Leede in the most wickets list. He picked up four wickets against Zimbabwe to help West Indies beat Zimbabwe convincingly to stay alive in the competition. He will look to add a few more to his tally when he takes the field against Ireland on Friday.

