T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Michael Jones and Alzarri Joseph lead the charts – Updated after Match 8

Match 8 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw West Indies beat Zimbabwe convincingly by 31 runs to stay alive in the competition. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosted this exciting contest on Wednesday.

On the back of Johnson Charles’ 45 at the top of the order and Rovman Powell’s 28 lower down the order, West Indies posted 153 on the board at the expense of seven wickets. Sikandar Raza starred with the ball for Zimbabwe as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 19 runs in his four-over spell.

Zimbabwe, in reply, struggled to keep up with the required run rate as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were eventually dismissed on 122. They failed to play their full quota of 20 overs as they got bundled out in 18.2 overs. Luke Jongwe top-scored with 29 for them. Alzarri Joseph and Jason Holder picked up four and three wickets, respectively, to help West Indies defend the total successfully.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Match 8

Michael Jones of Scotland continues to top the list of Most Runs in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He has scored 106 runs in two games so far at an average of 53. He played a blistering knock of 86 against Ireland but will be disappointed that it ended in a losing cause.

Curtis Campher of Ireland sits below Jones in the Most Runs list. He has 99 runs to his name. The Irish batter played a fantastic knock of 72* off 32 balls to help his side chase down 177 with an over to spare. He will look to add a few more when he takes the field against West Indies.

Sikandar Raza missed out against West Indies in the eighth match of the T20 World Cup 2022. Raza scored 14 in his second game after scoring 82 in his first game against Ireland. Raza has averaged 48 with the bat so far. He will be eager to step up in Zimbabwe’s must-win clash against Scotland on Friday.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Alzarri Joseph is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022 (Image: Getty)

Alzarri Joseph starred with the ball in the West Indies’ convincing win over Zimbabwe in their second game. He picked up four wickets, giving away only 19 runs in his four overs. He is now at the top of the Most Wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022 with six scalps to his name.

Jason Holder of the West Indies picked up three wickets against Zimbabwe and helped his side get their first win of the competition. The three-fer has helped him take his wickets tally to five and he now sits below Joseph on the list. Holder has been averaging an impressive 5.20 with the ball.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands is placed in third position in the Most Wickets list of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

De Leede has picked up five wickets in total and follows Holder on the list. De Leede has been averaging 7.40 with the ball and will play a crucial role for the Dutch side in their remaining game against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Blessing Muzarabani also has five wickets to his name and sits below de Leede.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes