T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Michael Jones and Bas de Leede lead the charts – Updated after Match 7

Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets in the seventh match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosted this exciting Group B fixture on Wednesday.

After electing to bat first, on the back of 86 from Michael Jones, Scotland posted 176 on the board at the expense of five wickets. Richie Berrington also chipped in with 37. Curtis Campher picked up two wickets for Ireland, giving away only nine runs in his two overs.

In reply, the Irish side struggled at the halfway stage but the duo of Curtis Campher and George Dockrell put up a solid match-winning partnership. Campher and Dockrell remained unbeaten on 72 and 39, respectively, to chase down the total in 19 overs. The six-wicket win helped Ireland stay alive in the competition.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Curtis Campher is the second-highest run-scorer in the competition (Image: Getty)

Michael Jones of Scotland has jumped to the top spot in the Most Runs list of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He scored a blistering 86 off just 55 balls against Ireland in their second game to take his tally to 106 runs. He has now averaged 53 with the bat and will look to add more in Scotland's last group fixture.

Curtis Campher played the innings of his life against Scotland. Chasing 177 with the required run rate well above 11, Campher teed off and played a fantastic knock. He remained unbeaten on 72 off just 32 balls to help his side chase down the total with an over to spare. He hit seven fours and two maximums. Campher now has 99 runs to his name and sits below Jones in the Most Runs list.

Jan Frylinck of Namibia has slipped to the third spot. He has scored 87 runs in two games and is the highest run-scorer for his side in the competition. He has averaged 43.50 with the bat and will look to step up in his side's must-win game against the United Arab Emirates on Thursday.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 7

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has picked up five wickets in two games and is the current leading wicket-taker in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He has averaged an impressive 7.40 with the ball and is bowling beautifully for his side. The right-arm pacer will look to add a few more scalps when he takes the field against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka sits below de Leede in the Most Wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He has picked up four wickets in two games at an average of 8.75. He bagged three against the United Arab Emirates and will play a vital role for his side in their must-win clash against the Netherlands.

Karthik Meiyappan of the United Arab Emirates became the first bowler to pick up a hat-trick in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The leg-spinner has four wickets to his name and follows Hasaranga on the list. Mark Watt, Joshua Little, and Dushmantha Chameera have also picked up four wickets each so far and follow Meiyappan on the list.

