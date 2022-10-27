T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sikandar Raza enters top 3 wicket-takers in the tournament – Updated after Match 24

Pakistan squared off against Zimbabwe in the 24th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. It was a nail-biting contest and Zimbabwe managed to hold their nerves to finish on the winning side by one run in this Group 2 fixture at the Perth Stadium.

Zimbabwe elected to bat first but their batters struggled to get going as they finished their innings on 130/8. Sean Williams top-scored with 31 but a lack of significant partnerships resulted in them posting a below-par total. Mohammad Wasim and Shadab Khan were the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan, bagging four and three wickets, respectively.

Chasing 131, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Shan Masood stood tall against the Zimbabwe bowlers and top-scored with 44. The game went down to the wire and with 11 required to win off the final over, Brad Evans held his nerves to defend it successfully.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 24

Kusal Mendis sits at the top of the list of most runs scored at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opener has been giving solid starts to his team and has played a big part in them reaching the Super 12 stage of the competition. Mendis has scored 176 runs in five games at an average of 44.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Mendis in the list of most runs. O’Dowd has smashed 153 runs in five games at an average of 38.25. The Dutch opener has looked in good touch so far and needs to contribute in the upcoming games.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe missed out on a big score during their fixture against Pakistan. He managed to score only nine runs before being dismissed by Mohammad Wasim. He has now taken his tally to 145 runs in five matches.

Virat Kohli has now slipped to fourth spot. He has 144 runs to his name in just two games.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in the competition (Image: Getty)

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka and Bas de Leede of the Netherlands have picked up nine wickets each in the T20 World Cup 2022 and occupy the top two spots. Hasaranga has been troubling the opposition batters and is a key player for the Lankan side.

Bas de Leede bowled beautifully in the group stages but didn’t have the best of days against India. He went wicketless but retains his second position in the Most Wickets list at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is having a brilliant tournament with both the bat and the ball. Raza starred with the ball against Pakistan, finishing with figures of 3/25 in his four overs.

It was crucial as it helped Zimbabwe grab their first win of the Super 12 stage at the T20 World Cup 2022. He has now taken his tally to eight wickets to enter the top three wicket-takers in the competition.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka also has eight wickets to his name and has slipped to fourth position.

