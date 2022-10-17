T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sikandar Raza and Mark Watt lead the charts – Updated after Match 4

Zimbabwe defeated Ireland by 31 runs in the fourth match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, October 17.

Zimbabwe were asked to bat first and experienced campaigner Sikandar Raza scored 82 off 48 balls to help his side post 174/7 on the board. Joshua Little was the pick of the Ireland bowlers, returning with three wickets.

Chasing 175 was always going to be a tough task for the Irish side. The batters failed to many any significant contributions as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. They eventually finished their innings on 143/9, losing the game by 31 runs. Blessing Muzarabani for Zimbabwe grabbed three wickets as it helped his side defend the total successfully.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Sikandar Raza is the current leading run-scorer of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Sikandar Raza, after playing a match-winning knock against Ireland, has jumped to the top spot in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He scored 82 off just 48 balls to help Zimbabwe post 174 on the board, which they defended successfully. His knock comprised five fours and as many sixes.

George Munsey of Scotland sits below Raza in the most runs list. Opening the batting against West Indies, Munsey held the innings tight with a gritty knock of 66 runs. He hit nine boundaries and was instrumental in Scotland grabbing their first win of the competition.

Jan Frylinck of Namibia has slipped to the third spot. He played a fantastic knock for his side in their opening fixture against Sri Lanka. He scored 44 at a strike rate of 157.14 and helped Namibia post a very good total on the board. His all-round effort helped the team get off to a winning start.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 4

Mark Watt of Scotland continues to remain at the top of the most wickets list of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. He bowled beautifully against the West Indies and finished with figures of 3/12 in his four overs. He didn’t allow the West Indian batters to get going and played a big role in Scottish’s big win over the Caribbean side.

Zimbabwe’s Blessing Muzarabani starred with the ball in the fourth match of the competition. Defending 175, Muzarabani accounted for Andrew Balbirnie, Harry Tector, and Mark Adair as he finished with figures of 3/23 in his four overs. It helped Zimbabwe defend the total successfully. He will continue to play a vital role for Zimbabwe in the competition.

Junaid Siddique of the United Arab Emirates follows Muzarabani in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. Siddique bowled beautifully and picked up three wickets by conceding a run-a-ball in his four-overs spell. He will be disappointed as the United Arab Emirates finished on the winning side, despite his heroics with the ball.

Joshua Little of Ireland and Netherlands’ Bas de Leede have also picked up three wickets apiece and follow Siddique in the list.

