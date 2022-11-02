T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Virat Kohli back to the top of the list – Updated after Match 35

Match 35 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw a nail-biting contest between India and Bangladesh on Wednesday (November 2). The Adelaide Oval hosted this exciting contest where India came out victorious.

After being asked to bat first, India finished their innings on 184/6, thanks to fifties from KL Rahul (52) and Virat Kohli (64*). Hasan Mahmud picked up three wickets with the ball for Bangladesh but was expensive. Shakib Al Hasan also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

In response, Bangladesh got off to a blazing start as they raced to 66/0 at the end of seven overs before the rain arrived. The game resumed after a short break and the revised target for Bangladesh was 151 in 16 overs.

Bangladesh kept losing wickets at regular intervals after the break and came very close. However, they failed to hold their nerve and fell short by five runs as the Men in Blue registered their third win of the competition. Arshdeep Singh and Hardik Pandya grabbed two wickets each for India.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Virat Kohli is the current leading run-scorer in the 2022 World Cup

Virat Kohli is back at the top of the most runs list of the T20 World Cup. He is in rich form with the bat and scored a brilliant fifty in their clash against Bangladesh.

Coming in to bat at No. 3, Kohli played some wonderful strokes and brought up his fifty. He remained unbeaten on 64 off just 44 balls to help his side post 184 on the board. Kohli now has 220 runs to his name in just four innings and is the leading run-scorer in the competition.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands has slipped to the second spot after the conclusion of match 35. The Dutch opener has scored 213 runs in seven matches and sits below the Indian batter in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. He played a match-winning knock against Zimbabwe in their last game.

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka follows O’Dowd in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opener has been in very good form and has scored 205 runs in seven matches. He averages 34.17 with the bat and is a vital cog in the Lankan batting lineup.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most wickets list after Match 35

Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan spinner has grabbed 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 13.54. He will be a key member for them in their must-win clash against England on Saturday.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer has bowled outstandingly with the new ball and has already picked up 11 wickets in seven games. He averages 13.55 with the ball and is leading the Zimbabwean bowling attack.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands, who has also picked up 11 wickets in seven matches, sits below Muzarabani on the list. He picked up two wickets and helped his side restrict Zimbabwe to a low total which they chased down with ease.

De Leede will be eager to add a few more to his tally when he takes the field against the Proteas on Sunday.

