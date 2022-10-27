Match 23 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw India face the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday. India beat the Dutch side by 56 runs in this Group 2 fixture.

After electing to bat first, Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62*), and Suryakumar Yadav (51*) helped India post 179 on the board, losing only two wickets in their 20 overs. It was another solid stand between Kohli and Yadav that powered them to a very good total.

In reply, the Dutch batters failed to adapt to the conditions. They never got going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals. A lack of significant partnerships resulted in them finishing their innings at 123/9.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Virat Kohli is the third-leading run-scorer in the competition now (Image: Getty)

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka continues to top the list of most runs scored at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opener has scored 176 runs in five games and has been averaging 44 with the bat. He will play a crucial role for Sri Lanka going ahead in the tournament.

Below Mendis sits Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands. O’Dowd scored 16 against India to take his tally to 153 runs. The Dutch opener looked good but was knocked over by Axar Patel. He has been averaging 38.25 with the bat and will hope to add a few more runs in the upcoming games.

Virat Kohli of India has stormed into the top three run-getters of the T20 World Cup 2022. After playing a match-winning knock against Pakistan in their opening encounter, Kohli scored 62 off just 44 balls to take his tally to 144 runs in two games. He is yet to be dismissed in the competition and looks to have found his touch back.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 23

Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022. Hasaranga has picked up nine wickets in five matches so far and has been averaging 15.67 with the ball.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands didn’t have the best of days against India. He went wicketless and conceded 33 runs in his three overs. As a result, he couldn’t add more to his tally of nine wickets and continues to sit below Hasaranga in the list of most wickets at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka has grabbed eight wickets so far and follows de Leede in the Most Wickets list. Sam Curran has seven scalps to his name and sits below the Lankan spinner. Paul van Meekeren picked up a wicket against India and has entered the top five wicket-takers in the competition with six scalps to his name.

