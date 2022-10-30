T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Virat Kohli moves to third spot in run-getters' list – Updated after Match 30

In a hard-fought contest at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, South Africa managed to hold their nerves to beat India by five wickets in a Group 2 fixture at the Perth Stadium on Sunday.

After electing to bat first, India got off to a shaky start as they were reeling at 42/4. Suryakumar was the lone fighter for them with a top score of 68 but a lack of support from the other end resulted in them finishing their innings on 133/9. Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell picked up four and three wickets, respectively, for South Africa.

It was a tricky chase at this venue and South Africa lost three wickets inside the powerplay with 24 on the board. Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59*) joined hands as to put up a solid stand which helped them chase down the total with two balls to spare.

Arshdeep Singh bowled beautifully and picked up two wickets but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Virat Kohli has moved to the third spot on the Most Runs list (Image: Getty)

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka is the leading run-scorer in the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opening batter has scored 180 runs in six games with an average of 36.

Max O’Dowd continues to sit in second position on the Most Runs list. The Dutch opener has scored 161 runs in six matches, averaging 32.20. He is struggling a bit with the bat in the Super 12 stage and needs to find his touch quickly to start contributing for his team’s success.

Virat Kohli of India missed out on a big score against South Africa at the Perth Stadium. He scored only 12 runs before getting dismissed by Lungi Ngidi. This is his first dismissal in the T20 World Cup 2022 and he has now taken his tally to 156 runs. He has moved up the ladder and replaced Sikandar Raza in the third spot.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 30

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka leads the charts of the most wickets of the T20 World Cup 2022. Hasaranga averages 16.30 with the ball and has picked up 10 wickets in six matches. He is troubling the opposition batters and will be eager to keep performing in a similar manner in the upcoming games.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe has grabbed nine wickets so far and is leading Zimbabwe's pace-bowling attack brilliantly. He averages 14 with the ball and is bowling beautifully with the new ball. He is moving the ball both ways and is making full use of the extra bounce on offer down under.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is having a fantastic tournament with both bat and ball. He has picked up nine wickets in six games so far and is bowling beautifully. He averages 14.67 with the ball and is a key member for Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes