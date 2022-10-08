T20 World Cup 2022: "My chest was swollen with pride"- Arshdeep Singh recalls wearing Team India's blazer

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh said that he felt really proud and emotional when he wore Team India's classic black blazer for a group photo of the contingent traveling to Australia for the T20 World Cup.

The 23-year-old has quickly grown into one of the most impressive and important bowlers for India, thanks to his consistent performances. With Jasprit Bumrah absent, the responsibility on Arshdeep to deliver has grown even further.

Speaking to Yuzvendra Chahal on BCCI's special segment 'Chahal TV', here's what Arshdeep Singh had to say about how he felt as he wore the blazer:

"My chest is not that broad, you can relate (laughs). But as soon as I wore the blazer, it felt like my chest was swollen with pride. It was definitely a proud moment."

Arshdeep Singh on his planning in Australian conditions

Arshdeep hasn't played in Australia before, so he might take a bit of time to get accustomed to the conditions. However, the youngster looked pretty confident when Chahal asked him how he intended to plan for the T20 World Cup.

Arshdeep is keen to back his skills and will make minor tweaks by taking into account the conditions as well as the size of the boundaries in Australia. He stated:

"The plan will be to execute your skills exactly the way you want them to according to the conditions and the grounds and prepare accordingly."

Can Arshdeep deliver match-winning performances in Bumrah's absence and help India win their second T20 World Cup?

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

