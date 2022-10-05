T20 World Cup 2022: "No one deserves to play World Cup ahead of Deepak Chahar" - Fans want all-rounder as Bumrah's replacement in India's squad

Although Team India lost the third T20I against South Africa in Indore by 49 runs, their intent was refreshing to see.
India's batting depth was tested and lower-order players like Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, and Deepak Chahar got adequate deliveries to show what they are capable of. The hosts scored at almost 10 runs per over throughout their innings and that spoke volumes about the intent they wanted to display.
Fans praised Deepak Chahar, in particular, for his blazing cameo of 31(17). Chahar has been impressive with the ball too, and many feel he should be named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement.
Deepak Chahar has made a strong case for getting into India's T20 World Cup squad
Although Chahar gave away 48 runs off his four overs in Indore, most of the deliveries he bowled were really good. He has managed to somewhat change the perception that he is just a powerplay specialist.
Even in Guwahati, where the likes of David Miller and Quinton de Kock wanted to cut loose, Chahar made use of variations and proved that he is a handy bowler even at the death.
Many teams in the T20 World Cup, like Australia and England, bat deep. So this is something the Men in Blue will definitely want to have a look at. Captain Rohit Sharma said after the match that India will be naming Bumrah's replacement once the team reaches Australia.
Chahar has been named in the ODI series against South Africa that begins on October 6 in Lucknow. If he continues to bowl well and make handy contributions with the bat like he did against Sri Lanka last year, he might put himself in the driver's seat to be named for the T20 World Cup.
India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.
Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.