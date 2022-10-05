T20 World Cup 2022: "No one deserves to play World Cup ahead of Deepak Chahar" - Fans want all-rounder as Bumrah's replacement in India's squad

Although Team India lost the third T20I against South Africa in Indore by 49 runs, their intent was refreshing to see.

India's batting depth was tested and lower-order players like Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, and Deepak Chahar got adequate deliveries to show what they are capable of. The hosts scored at almost 10 runs per over throughout their innings and that spoke volumes about the intent they wanted to display.

Fans praised Deepak Chahar, in particular, for his blazing cameo of 31(17). Chahar has been impressive with the ball too, and many feel he should be named as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement.

Here are some of the reactions:

Aditya Sen @AdityaSen0007 Deepak Chahar making sure that he is the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 world cup Deepak Chahar making sure that he is the replacement of Jasprit Bumrah for the T20 world cup https://t.co/0HKIEZ1n1J

Udit @udit_buch Always love the never say die attitude of Deepak Chahar, it makes up for his weaknesses. Proper team man Always love the never say die attitude of Deepak Chahar, it makes up for his weaknesses. Proper team man

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Today i realised Deepak Chahar's dangerous with both bat and ball in the death overs. Today i realised Deepak Chahar's dangerous with both bat and ball in the death overs.

David @CricketFreakD1 No one, I repeat no one deserves to play World Cup ahead of DEEPAK CHAHAR!! He should not be only in squad, he deserves to be playing 11 against Pakistan. No one, I repeat no one deserves to play World Cup ahead of DEEPAK CHAHAR!! He should not be only in squad, he deserves to be playing 11 against Pakistan. https://t.co/fXo2oS6ziA

Prasenjit Dey @CricPrasen Deepak Chahar is an upgrade on Bhuvneshwar Kumar when you consider his batting ability. He offers the same new ball value as Bhuvi & also more suited to the T20 format as a batter. Neither of them are offering death bowling value. Better to play with Chahar in the XI? #INDvSA Deepak Chahar is an upgrade on Bhuvneshwar Kumar when you consider his batting ability. He offers the same new ball value as Bhuvi & also more suited to the T20 format as a batter. Neither of them are offering death bowling value. Better to play with Chahar in the XI? #INDvSA

Gouthamalt1 @Gouthamalt Good knock from Deepak chahar(already played 3,4good knock this year)



Can bat at No7 and give u 3 good overs in the poweplay,also improved his death bowling recently



Should be included in the 15 for the World cup Good knock from Deepak chahar(already played 3,4good knock this year)Can bat at No7 and give u 3 good overs in the poweplay,also improved his death bowling recently Should be included in the 15 for the World cup

Ishika @IPLhatebot TAKE CHAHAR TO AUSTRALIA TAKE CHAHAR TO AUSTRALIA

Abhishek @abhishekr2502



Please convince



#INDvSA #CricketTwitter Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma.Please convince @BCCI selectors to pick Deepak Chahar for WT20. He's your number 8. Not Ashwin, not Bhuvi. Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma. Please convince @BCCI selectors to pick Deepak Chahar for WT20. He's your number 8. Not Ashwin, not Bhuvi. #INDvSA #CricketTwitter

Soorya Sesha @sooryasesha7 That's a shot that would've made a specialist batter proud. Shot a half from Chahar! #INDvSA That's a shot that would've made a specialist batter proud. Shot a half from Chahar! #INDvSA

Silly Point @FarziCricketer I love how seriously Chahar takes his batting no matter situation. I love how seriously Chahar takes his batting no matter situation.

Sagar Gala @sagarga1234 If Deepak chahar can Play those Shots (Six over cover into 2nd stand) then surely Pant DK could have done much better #IndvsSA If Deepak chahar can Play those Shots (Six over cover into 2nd stand) then surely Pant DK could have done much better #IndvsSA

Heisenberg ☢ @internetumpire Deepak Chahar's a complete package in the shorter format and people aren't ready for that conversation. Deepak Chahar's a complete package in the shorter format and people aren't ready for that conversation.

Cricket🏏 Lover @CricCrazyV It will be a Shame if Deepak Chahar isn't playing the T20 World Cup for India in Australia. It will be a Shame if Deepak Chahar isn't playing the T20 World Cup for India in Australia.

Deepak Chahar has made a strong case for getting into India's T20 World Cup squad

Although Chahar gave away 48 runs off his four overs in Indore, most of the deliveries he bowled were really good. He has managed to somewhat change the perception that he is just a powerplay specialist.

Even in Guwahati, where the likes of David Miller and Quinton de Kock wanted to cut loose, Chahar made use of variations and proved that he is a handy bowler even at the death.

Many teams in the T20 World Cup, like Australia and England, bat deep. So this is something the Men in Blue will definitely want to have a look at. Captain Rohit Sharma said after the match that India will be naming Bumrah's replacement once the team reaches Australia.

Chahar has been named in the ODI series against South Africa that begins on October 6 in Lucknow. If he continues to bowl well and make handy contributions with the bat like he did against Sri Lanka last year, he might put himself in the driver's seat to be named for the T20 World Cup.

India's T20 World Cup squad: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far