T20 World Cup 2022: "Our morale is not as bad" - Iftikhar Ahmed credits team management for lifting spirits after loss against India

Pakistan middle-order batter Iftikhar Ahmed has credited captain Babar Azam and the team management for helping them recover following a close defeat to India on Sunday, October 23. Iftikhar admitted that the four-wicket loss in their T20 World Cup 2021 opener was not easy to digest for Pakistan.

The Men in Green missed an opportunity to register their second victory over India in the T20I World Cup as the Men in Blue got home on the last ball. Pakistan reduced India to 31-4 while defending 159. However, Virat Kohli (82*) took his side over the line.

Iftikhar, who scored a brisk half-century against India, acknowledged the disappointment at failing to get the job done for Pakistan. He, however, stated that morale in their camp was high as the team management did a brilliant job of lifting it.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.



#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill “We win as one and lose as one!”Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne. “We win as one and lose as one!”Listen what Matthew Hayden, Babar Azam and Saqlain Mushtaq told their players following a heartbreaking loss in Melbourne.#T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill https://t.co/suxGf34YSe

He was quoted as saying by India Today:

"Obviously, after losing such a big match, there's a disappointment. It was a heart-wrenching defeat. More than 20 crore people were backing us but it was disappointing to not win. That's not an easy defeat to digest. I can't say that 'no, nothing happened'. But the manner in which the captain and the team management have backed the players.

"Babar and the coaches reminded the players that this wasn't our last match but our first in the World Cup. They said 'It's over. Everyone put in their best effort'. So our morale is not as bad as it was right after the loss."

The 32-year-old took on the rebuilding job after Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh dismissed openers Babar and Mohammad Rizwan cheaply. The right-handed batter added 76 with Shan Masood and hit Axar Patel for 21 runs in an over, hitting three sixes in the process.

"I hope we can come back strong" - Iftikhar Ahmed

Pakistan cricket team. (Credits: Twitter)

Iftikhar also reflected that the game was hard-fought and hoped Pakistan would carry the positives into their upcoming matches, saying:

"It was a very good match. Like always, India vs Pakistan match turned out to be a hard-fought one. Our team has begun training and the morale in the camp is high. I hope we can come back strong and continue playing good cricket."

The 2009 World T20 champions will next face Zimbabwe in Perth on Thursday, October 27.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 78 votes