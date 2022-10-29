T20 World Cup 2022: "Pakistan ran into the perfect storm" - Greg Chappell on Virat Kohli's innings at MCG

Former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell believes that Virat Kohli was too good for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 match on Sunday between the Asian arch-rivals. The former Aussie captain also suggested that Pakistan didn't do much wrong in the contest.

Kohli almost single-handedly batted India to victory, scoring an unbeaten 82 as the Men in Blue prevailed by six wickets. The former India captain's 53-ball stay produced a 113-run stand with Hardik Pandya.

In his article for The Age, the 74-year-old reflected on the fact that it might be Kohli's best innings of his T20 career, as the Indian batsman looked in his element right from ball one.

"Pakistan ran into the perfect storm. Kohli only had to bat for an hour or so and his team was in need. Conditions were ideal. It is likely the best T20 innings of his career, and it may also be one of the most satisfying in any format. He looked completely at home. He was in his element."

Following the thrilling win, Kohli himself rated it as the best innings of his career, given the magnitude of the situation. The inaugural T20 champions had slid to 31-4 as Pakistan's relentless pace attack rattled the top order.

Then, Kohli stepped up with Pandya to first steady the ship of the Indian innings and then, launch the final assault that culminated in India winning.

"Nobody can dismiss T20 cricket as simply entertainment ever again" - Greg Chappell while praising Virat Kohli's knock

Chappell further stated that Virat Kohli's determination to get his team over the line shows T20 cricket is not just for entertainment.

"Kohli willed himself to get his team over the line, and demanded that anyone who loved the game of cricket stay and watch the spectacle until the end. Nobody can dismiss T20 cricket as simply entertainment ever again."

The former Team India coach added on Virat Kohli:

"We have known for some time that Kohli is in a rare class, but this was done against the backdrop of a pretty lean run during the last few years by his lofty standards."

With the 33-year-old back in form, Team India will hope to go all the way and clinch the title. They haven't won the trophy since its inaugural edition in 2007.

