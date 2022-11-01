T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Match 32

Match 32 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Sri Lanka beat Afghanistan by six wickets at the Gabba in Brisbane on Tuesday. With this win, Sri Lanka keep their semi-final hopes alive and have knocked Afghanistan out of the tournament.

Batting first, the Afghan batters struggled a bit as they managed to score only 144 at the end of their innings, losing eight wickets. Sri Lanka lost four wickets in total but Dhananjaya de Silva remained unbeaten on 66 to take his side across the line in the penultimate over.

With this win, Sri Lanka have grabbed two crucial points to move up the table to third spot in Group 1. They now have four points to their name, having won two games and lost as many.

New Zealand continue to top the table in Group 1. They have five points to their name and have pipped the Australian side on the net run rate. The Aussies also have five points to their name but sit below the Kiwis due to a poor net run rate.

England are placed in fourth position with three points under their belt. They have a net run rate of +0.239 and will face New Zealand in their next clash. It is an all-important clash with respect to where the tournament is heading.

Ireland sit below the English side with three points to their name and a net run rate of -1.544.

Afghanistan were very unlucky as two of their fixtures were washed out due to rain. They sit at the bottom of the points table with two points to their name and will hope to finish the competition on a high.

Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva shine to keep Sri Lanka’s semi-final hopes alive

Wanindu Hasaranga during the T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Both Sri Lanka and Afghanistan arrived at the Gabba to keep their semi-final hopes alive. Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi won the toss and opted to bat first.

The top-order batters in Rahmanullah Gurbaz (28), Usman Ghani (27), and Ibrahim Zadran (22) got starts but failed to capitalize. Wanindu Hasaranga starred with the ball for Sri Lanka, finishing with figures of 3/13 in his four overs. Lahiru Kumara also chipped in with two scalps.

In reply, the Lankan batters struggled a bit before recovering. Dhananjaya de Silva walked in at No. 3 and played a wonderful knock. De Silva played some fantastic strokes and remained unbeaten on 66 to help his side chase down the total with nine balls to spare.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan picked up two wickets each and tried hard, but it wasn’t enough to save their team from getting eliminated from the T20 World Cup 2022.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes