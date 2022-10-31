T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Australia vs Ireland Match 31

Match 31 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Australia beat Ireland by 42 runs to grab two crucial points at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday.

After being asked to bat first, Australia posted 179 on the board, thanks to Aaron Finch’s 63 at the top of the order. In reply, the Irish batters faltered as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Lorcan Tucker remained unbeaten on 71 but lacked support from the other end as they were bundled out on 137.

With this convincing win, Australia have moved up the ladder in Group 1. They have taken their points tally to five to move to second position. They sit below New Zealand, who also have five points to their name but have a healthy net run rate. The Kiwis have a net run rate of +3.850 as opposed to -0.304 for the Aussies.

England are placed in third position with three points to their name while Ireland sit below them. The latter have a net run rate of -1.544 and need to be on their toes in their last game.

Sri Lanka are struggling in the T20 World Cup 2022. They sit below Ireland in the points table. They have two points to their name and have pipped Afghanistan, who also have two points under their belt. Afghanistan are yet to win a single game in the tournament and are reeling at the bottom of the points table in Group 1.

Aaron Finch leads from the front as Australia beat Ireland convincingly

Aaron Finch in action during the Australia v Ireland game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

Australia were asked to bat first and Aaron Finch played a fantastic knock at the top of the order. He stood tall against the Irish bowlers to bring up his fifty. He was well-supported by Mitchell Marsh (28) and Marcus Stoinis (35) from the other end. Finch scored 63 off 44 balls to power his team to 179 at the end of their 20 overs.

Barry McCarthy starred with the ball for Ireland, finishing with figures of 3/29 in his four overs. Joshua Little also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Chasing 180, there was a collapse at the top of the order, with the Irish side reeling at 25/5 in the fourth over. Lorcan Tucker played positively and took on the Australian bowlers from the word go.

However, Tucker lacked support from the other end as the other batters failed to contribute. The Australian bowlers bowled well and won the game by 42 runs.

