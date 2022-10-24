T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Netherlands Match 17

Match 17 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Bangladesh take on the Netherlands at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. Bangladesh started their campaign with a nine-run win over the Dutch side in a hard-fought contest.

After being asked to bat first, the Bangladesh batters struggled to get going as they finished their innings on 144/8. In reply, only three Dutch batters managed to get to double digits as they were bundled out on 135.

With this close win, Bangladesh have grabbed two points to jump to the top of the table in Group 2. They have a net run rate of +0.450 and sit above India, who also have two points to their name but have a net run rate of +0.050.

The Netherlands have nosedived to the bottom of the points table, with Pakistan right ahead of them. Both sides have lost their respective opening fixtures and will be eager to register their first wins in their upcoming fixtures.

Taskin Ahmed’s four-fer derails Netherlands

Taskin Ahmed during New Zealand v Bangladesh - Tri-Series: 3rd T20 (Image: Getty)

Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bowl first. The bowlers picked up eight wickets, with Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede finishing with two each. Afif Hossain top-scored with 38 for Bangladesh but they failed to put up big partnerships.

In reply, the Netherlands had the worst possible start as they lost four wickets inside the powerplay. They couldn’t recover from the early collapse as the Asian side kept things under control in the middle phase.

Colin Ackermann, coming in at No. 4, played a fantastic knock and stood tall against the Bangladesh bowlers. He scored 62 off 48 balls but lacked support from the other end.

Taskin Ahmed starred with the ball for Bangladesh with four scalps, giving away only 25 runs in his four overs. Hasan Mahmud also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

