T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs Netherlands Match 23

In the 23rd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, India defeated the Netherlands by 56 runs to grab their second win of the competition. The Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) hosted this Group 2 fixture on Thursday.

Batting first, India posted 179/2 on the board, thanks to fifties from Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62*) and Suryakumar Yadav (51*). The bowlers then stepped up and backed up their batters to defend the total successfully. The Dutch side kept losing wickets at regular intervals before finishing their innings on 123/9.

With this big win, India have grabbed two points on offer to go to the top of the points table. They have won both their fixtures and now have four points. The Men in Blue have also improved their net run rate to +1.425.

Below them sit South Africa who have three points to their name. The Proteas have a healthy net run rate of +5.200 after beating Bangladesh by 104 runs in the morning game at the SCG.

Bangladesh follow South Africa in the points table with two points to their name. Zimbabwe sit below Bangladesh after having shared a point with South Africa. Pakistan lost their opening fixture against India and are placed fifth in the points table.

The Netherlands languish at the bottom of the points table in Group 2 after suffering their second loss of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have a net run rate of -1.625.

An all-round effort helps India beat the Netherlands comprehensively

Updated Points Table after Match 23 (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

After electing to bat first, India lost KL Rahul early in the innings. In walked Virat Kohli and he, along with Rohit Sharma, started building a partnership.

Sharma struggled for timing early in the innings but once he got his eye in, he started playing his strokes and brought up his fifty. He departed on 53 and Suryakumar Yadav then joined Kohli and provided the finishing touches to India's innings.

Both Kohli (62*) and Yadav (51*) hit some lusty blows in the end to take the team total to 179/2. Fred Klaassen and Paul van Meekeren picked up a wicket each for the Netherlands.

In reply, the Dutch batters failed to adapt to the conditions. Their batters got starts but failed to carry on and they kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tim Pringle, lower down the order, top-scored with 20 but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 123/9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Axar Patel, and Ravichandran Ashwin picked up two wickets apiece for India.

