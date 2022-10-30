T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after India vs South Africa Match 30

India locked horns against South Africa in the 30th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The Optus Stadium in Perth hosted this exciting contest where the Proteas got across the line in the last over.

After being asked to bowl first, the South African bowlers showed brilliance and restricted India to 133/9 at the end of their 20 overs.

Suryakumar Yadav top-scored with 68 for India. Lungi Ngidi picked up four wickets for the Proteas and dismantled India's top order. Wayne Parnell also grabbed three wickets. In reply, Aiden Markram (52) and David Miller (59*) contributed as the Proteas chased down the total with two balls to spare.

With this close-fought win, South Africa have moved to the top of the table. They have taken their points tally to five.

They also have a healthy net run rate of +2.772. India have slipped to the second spot after enduring their first loss of the tournament. They have four points to their name and pip Bangladesh on the net run rate.

The Bangladesh side sit below India in the standings with four points to their name. The Shakib Al Hasan-led side have a net run rate of -1.533 as compared to +0.844 of India.

Zimbabwe are placed at the fourth position with three points under their belt. They lost their last fixture against Bangladesh and have an uphill challenge ahead of them to qualify for the semis.

Pakistan grabbed their first win of the T20 World Cup by defeating the Netherlands and got off the mark. They have two points to their name and sit at the fifth position.

The Netherlands are yet to win a single game in the competition and languish at the bottom of the table of Group 2 in the T20 World Cup's Super 12 stage.

Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, and David Miller star in South Africa’s nervy win over India in T20 World Cup

Updated Points Table after Match 30 of T20 World Cup (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as they got off to the worst possible start, losing both their openers inside the powerplay.

The Men in Blue lost three more wickets as the scoreboard read 49/5 in 8.3 overs. Suryakumar Yadav stood tall against the Proteas bowlers and brought up a well-composed fifty.

None of the other batters got to double digits as it was a one man show in Perth. Yadav departed on 68 in the penultimate over which helped India post 133/9 on the board. Lungi Ngidi and Wayne Parnell finished with four and three scalps respectively.

Chasing 134 on a spicy pitch, the South Africans struggled upfront and reeled at 24/3 at the end of the powerplay.

Aiden Markram and David Miller then joined hands and built a solid partnership for the fourth wicket. After spending some time in the middle, both teed off and the brought the required run under control.

Markram departed on 52 but David Miller kept his calm and remained unbeaten on 59 off 46 balls to take his side across the line with two balls to spare. Arshdeep Singh was the pick of the bowlers for India as he finished with figures of 2/25 but it wasn’t enough as India suffered their first loss in the T20 World Cup 2022.

