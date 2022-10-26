T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after New Zealand vs Afghanistan Match 21

New Zealand were scheduled to take on Afghanistan in the 21st match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground on Wednesday. Persistent rain resulted in the game being washed out, with New Zealand and Afghanistan sharing a point each.

The morning game at the same venue between England and Ireland saw an upset as the Irish side beat England to register their first win of the Super 12 stage of the tournament. It was a rain-marred contest and we were lucky enough to get a result. The rain never stopped and the match officials decided to call off the second fixture of the day.

With this, New Zealand have taken their tally to three points and sit comfortably at the top of the points table in Group 1.

Sri Lanka follow New Zealand in the points table as they have won one out of two games and have two points to their name. England lost their fixture against Ireland and couldn’t add more to their tally of two points. They are placed in third position in the points table.

Ireland have two points under their belt to be placed fourth in the points table.

Australia defeated Sri Lanka comprehensively in their second fixture of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022 and sit in fifth position. They have a net run rate of -1.555.

Afghanistan lost their opening fixture against England but opened their account thanks to rain as their game against New Zealand was washed out. They have one point under their belt to languish at the bottom of the points table.

Rain plays spoilsport as New Zealand and Afghanistan share a point each

The MCG pitch covered ahead of the New Zealand v Afghanistan clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

New Zealand won their opening fixture by thrashing Australia by 89 runs at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Afghanistan, meanwhile, suffered a five-wicket loss against England at the Perth Stadium.

The Afghan side desperately needed a win but rain arrived and the entire game was washed out. New Zealand also didn’t have a chance to carry forward their winning momentum.

While the Kiwis next face Sri Lanka on October 29, Afghanistan take on Ireland a day earlier.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed? Deepak Hooda Rishabh Pant Yuzvendra Chahal No change 972 votes