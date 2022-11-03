T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs South Africa Match 36

Match 36 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Pakistan beat South Africa in a rain-marred contest at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Batting first, Pakistan posted a mammoth 185 on the board, losing nine wickets. In reply, South Africa were 69/4 at the end of nine overs. Rain arrived and the second innings was reduced to 14 overs. The target for South Africa was re-set to 142 and they finished their innings on 108/9, losing the game by 33 runs on the DLS method.

With this convincing win, Pakistan have grabbed two crucial points to stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2022. They have jumped to third spot in the points table with four points to their name.

South Africa remain in second spot with five points to their name. A win against Pakistan could have sealed them a spot in the semi-finals but it wasn’t so and they will now have to win their remaining games to qualify.

India are the current table-toppers with six points in their account. They have won three out of four games and have a net run rate of +0.730. A win over Zimbabwe in their last Super 12 fixture will see them seal a spot in the semi-finals.

Bangladesh are placed in fourth position with four points to their name. They have won two games and lost as many so far.

Zimbabwe sit below Bangladesh in the points table, having secured three points. They will face India in their last fixture and will have to win by a big margin to stand any chance of qualifying for the knockout stages of the T20 World Cup 2022.

The Netherlands, who have already been knocked out of the competition, continue to languish at the bottom of the points table with two points to their name.

Shadab Khan was the star performer for Pakistan

Shadab Khan in action during the Pakistan v South Africa clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

After electing to bat first, Pakistan suffered a mini-collapse in the first half of the innings. Iftikhar Ahmed then stood tall against the South African bowlers. He, along with Shadab Khan, put a solid stand for the sixth wicket. The two brought up their respective fifties to help Pakistan finish their innings on 185/9.

Iftikhar scored 51 off 35 balls whereas Shadab scored 52 off just 22 balls. Anrich Nortje starred with the ball for South Africa with four wickets.

Chasing a mammoth total, Temba Bavuma found his touch back at the top of the order. He scored 36 but was cleaned up in the eighth over.

There were no significant contributions from the lower-order batters post the rain delay, resulting in the Proteas losing the match.

Shaheen Afridi picked up three wickets, giving away only 14 runs in his three overs. Shadab Khan also chipped in with a couple of scalps as they handed South Africa their first loss at the T20 World Cup 2022.

