T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs Ireland Match 7

Match 7 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Scotland face Ireland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday. It was a high-scoring affair and Ireland beat Scotland by six wickets to grab their first win of the competition.

Batting first, Scotland posted 176 on the board, thanks to Michael Jones’ 86 at the top of the order. Curtis Campher picked up two wickets with the ball for Ireland.

In reply, the Irish side was struggling but a sensational partnership between Campher (72*) and George Dockrell (39*) helped them get across the line with an over to spare.

With this win, Ireland grabbed their first points and are now placed third in the points table in Group B. Zimbabwe top the table with two points to their name. Scotland also have two points to their name but have slipped to second spot after their loss against Ireland dented their net run rate.

Zimbabwe have a healthy net run rate of +1.550 when compared to Scotland, who have +0.759. Ireland have improved their net run rate a bit to -0.468 and now sit above West Indies, who continue to reel at the bottom of the points table. The two-time T20 world champions have a poor net run rate of -2.100.

Curtis Campher and George Dockrell star in Ireland’s historic win

Curtis Campher starred with the ball for Ireland as he finished with figures of 2/9 in his two overs. Other Irish bowlers struggled to keep a check on the scoring rate as Scotland posted 176 on the board.

Defending it, the Scottish bowlers bowled beautifully and reduced Ireland to 61/4 in the 10th over. Curtis Campher then joined hands with George Dockrell and both changed the whole complexion of the match. Both played some outstanding strokes and never allowed the Scottish bowlers to settle in.

Campher and Dockrell remained unbeaten to take their side across the line with six balls to spare.

Ireland completed their highest successful run-chase in the history of the T20 World Cup. With this six-wicket win, Ireland stay alive in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

