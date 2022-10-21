T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Scotland vs Zimbabwe Match 12

Match 12 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Zimbabwe face Scotland at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday. Zimbabwe beat Scotland by five wickets to seal a berth in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Batting first, George Munsey scored a fifty at the top of the order as the Scottish side posted 132/6 on the board. In reply, skipper Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza scored 58 and 40, respectively, to chase down the total with nine balls to spare.

The five-wicket win saw Zimbabwe qualify for the Super 12s of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. It was a potential knockout fixture and the Scottish side failed to hold their nerves in the end and knocked out of the competition.

Zimbabwe finished the group stages at the top of the table. They, along with Ireland, have four points each but the African side pipped the Irish side on the net run rate. Zimbabwe finished with a run rate of +0.200 as opposed to +0.105 of Ireland. Both qualified for the next stage of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Scotland, meanwhile, won their opening fixture against West Indies but lost their next two, resulting in them getting eliminated from the tournament. West Indies also failed to win their last fixture and were unsuccessful in reaching the Super 12 stage of the World Cup.

Zimbabwe and Ireland have now qualified for Group 2 and Group 1, respectively. Sri Lanka topped Group A and joined Ireland in Group 1. The Netherlands were the second team to qualify from Group A and they are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Craig Ervine and Sikandar Raza star in Zimbabwe’s win over Scotland

Zimbabwe’s bowlers did a fine job of restricting the Scottish side to 132 in their 20 overs. Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava picked up two wickets each for Zimbabwe. George Munsey for Scotland played a well-composed knock of 54 at the top of the order but lacked support from the other batters.

Skipper Craig Ervine played a fantastic knock of 58 for Zimbabwe while chasing a tricky target. He was well-supported by ever-reliable Sikandar Raza who scored 40 off just 23 balls. Their contributions helped them get across the line in the penultimate over with five wickets in hand. Josh Davey for Scotland picked up two wickets with the ball but it wasn’t enough as they failed to defend the total, resulting in them getting knocked out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

