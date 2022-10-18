T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates Match 6

Match 6 of the ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Sri Lanka face the United Arab Emirates at Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Tuesday. After losing their first game, Sri Lanka bounced back to beat the United Arab Emirates by 79 runs.

After being asked to bat first, the Lankan side posted 152/8 on the board, thanks to a brilliant knock of 74 from Pathum Nissanka. Karthik Meiyappan picked up a hat-trick for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The UAE batters faltered in the chase as they were bundled out on a paltry 73.

A solid all-round performance saw Sri Lanka grab their first win of the competition. They have two points to their name and sit in third position in the points table. The Lankans are right below Namibia, who also have two points under their belt. Namibia have a net run rate of 1.277 as opposed to +0.600 for the Lankan side.

The Netherlands, meanwhile, continue to top the Group A table. They have won both their fixtures and have four points to their name with a net run rate of +0.149.

The United Arab Emirates have lost both their fixtures and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. They will face Namibia in their last fixture and have a very slim chance of qualifying for the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka bounce back to register their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022

Sri Lanka didn’t have the best of starts to the T20 World Cup 2022. They lost to Namibia in their first game but bounced back to win their next game against the UAE. Dushmantha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up three wickets each for the Lankans.

The United Arab Emirates pulled things back in the second half of the Lankan innings. Karthik Meiyappan became the first UAE bowler to get a hat-trick in T20Is. Zahoor Khan also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Only three batters from the UAE got into double digits as they crumbled in the chase. They will now have to bring out their A-game while facing Namibia in their last game.

