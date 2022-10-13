T20 World Cup 2022 practice match scorecard: WA XI beat India by 36 runs; captain KL Rahul scores 74, R Ashwin takes 3 wickets

India's batters had a forgettable day in the middle on Thursday as the Men in Blue suffered a 36-run defeat against Western Australia XI in their second T20 World Cup 2022 practice match. India beat WA XI in the first game, but a poor showing from the batters led to the team's defeat in the second fixture.

Fans should note that India's batting lineup for this match did not feature regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batters Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav. KL Rahul led the Indian squad in this practice match.

Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl. Western Australia XI lost Josh Philippe early, but D'Arcy Short and Nick Hobson added 110 runs for the second wicket.

Ravichandran Ashwin brought India back into the contest by taking three wickets in an over. Eventually, WA XI set a 169-run target for the Men in Blue.

Chasing 169 for another win in the T20 World Cup 2022 practice match, Team India kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Skipper Rahul was the lone warrior, scoring 74 runs off 55 balls. However, none of the other Indian batters could score even 20 runs.

Hardik Pandya played a decent cameo of 17 runs from nine deliveries, but the likes of Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Rishabh Pant, and Deepak Hooda got out in single digits. Even Dinesh Karthik managed only 10 runs off 14 balls.

T20 World Cup 2022 practice match scorecard of India

Here is the scorecard of the Indian team from their second practice match against Western Australia, followed by brief scores from the contest.

Brief Scores of T20 World Cup 2022 practice game: WA XI 168/8 (Nick Hobson 64, D'Arcy Short 52; Ravichandran Ashwin 3/32, Harshal Patel 2/27) beat India 132/8 (KL Rahul 74, Hardik Pandya 17; Lance Morris 2/23, Matt Kelly 2/26) by 36 runs.

