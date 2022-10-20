T20 World Cup 2022 Qualification Scenario for Group A and B: Which teams will qualify for Super 12? 

Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022 is underway in Geelong and Hobart right now. Eight teams, namely Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Namibia, UAE, West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland have been divided into two groups of four teams each.

Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Namibia and UAE are in Group A, while West Indies, Zimbabwe, Ireland and Scotland are in Group B. Two teams from each group will qualify for the Super 12 round.

Ahead of the final day of Round 1 of the T20 World Cup 2022, here are the qualification scenarios for both groups.

Group A Qualification Scenario for T20 World Cup 2022

All matches of Group A have ended. As expected, former champions Sri Lanka topped the points table with two wins from three matches. Sri Lanka will join Australia, England, New Zealand and Afghanistan in Group 1 of the Super 12.

The Netherlands finished second with two wins from three matches. The Dutch team will join India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and South Africa in Group 2 of Super 12.

Group B Qualification Scenario for T20 World Cup 2022

Matches Remaining: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, West Indies vs Ireland.

The qualification scenario for Group B is quite simple. Two matches remain in Group B, and the team that wins the match will progress to Super 12. Scotland vs Zimbabwe and West Indies vs Ireland are both virtual eliminator matches.

However, rain can change things here. Here are the qualification scenarios if any matches are abandoned.

If both matches are abandoned: Scotland and Zimbabwe will qualify as B1 and B2.

If Scotland vs Zimbabwe is abandoned, but West Indies vs Ireland produces a winner: Winner of WI vs IRE will qualify as B1 and Scotland will qualify as B2.

If Scotland vs Zimbabwe produces a winner, but West Indies vs Ireland is abandoned: Winner of SCO vs ZIM will qualify as B1 and West Indies will qualify as B2.

