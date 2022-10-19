T20 World Cup 2022: Ravichandran Ashwin names his 'power player' for Pakistan 

Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has named Mohammad Nawaz as the 'power player' for Pakistan in the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup.

India and Pakistan are slated to lock horns in their opening fixture of the tournament on Sunday, October 23, at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The Men in Green will enter the showpiece event brimming with confidence and momentum after winning a recent tri-series involving Bangladesh and New Zealand.

While reviewing Pakistan's recent success in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Ravichandran Ashwin said:

"Mohammad Nawaz has grown in stature with respect to his T20 cricket. He is a power player and has got variety since he is a left-hander.

"In modern-day cricket, left-handers are a requisite commodity. In addition to that, he is a 4-overs bowler for Pakistan. He is delivering them constantly and striking them clean when he bats."

Ravichandran Ashwin heaps praise on Pakistan's fast-bowling unit

Ravichandran Ashwin reckons Pakistan's current pace attack is lethal

Pakistan's fast-bowling unit are considered one of the best in the world, and they lived up to their lofty repute and gave a sheer testament to their prowess in the tri-series final against the Kiwis.

Speaking about the carnage Pakistan quicks can cause, Ashwin said:

"Pakistan won the finals against New Zealand. Of course, New Zealand didn't post a big score in the finals. They could have scored above 180 but they didn't because of some quality bowling by Pakistan.

"Mohammad Wasim nailed the yorkers beautifully at the death overs. Haris Rauf also bowled beautifully. Pakistan proved yet again why fast bowling is their strength."

India and Pakistan have met each other twice this year, both during the 2022 Asia Cup. While the Men in Blue won the group-stage clash, Pakistan defeated India in the Super-4 tie.

Now with a chance to take the lead in this year's fixtures and establish domination, the upcoming India vs Pakistan match is a highly-anticipated fixture in the offing.

