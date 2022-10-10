T20 World Cup 2022: Scotland squad, schedule & PDF

Scotland made it to the Super 12 stage of last year's T20 World Cup in the UAE. They beat Bangladesh, Papua New Guinea as well as Oman to make it three wins from as many games.

Despite a spirited performance against New Zealand in the Super 12 stage, the Scots weren't able to muster even a single win and had to bow out of the tournament.

With veteran Kyle Coetzer retiring, new skipper Richie Berrington will look to take his team to the Super 12 stage once again and better their previous performance. Berrington had scored a couple of fifties in the last edition of the tournament and will be key to his team's chances.

Their group this time around is a very tricky one, with the likes of West Indies, Ireland and Zimbabwe all capable of making it to the Super 12 phase. The Scots, however, can take confidence from their performances in last year's group stages and trust their current squad to deliver.

Scotland's T20 World Cup squad:

Richard Berrington (c), George Munsey, Michael Leask, Bradley Wheal, Chris Sole, Chris Greaves, Safyaan Sharif, Josh Davey, Matthew Cross, Calum MacLeod, Hamza Tahir, Mark Watt, Brandon McMullen, Michael Jones, Craig Wallace.

T20 World Cup Schedule for Scotland

Group Stage:

Match 3: West Indies vs Scotland, October 17, Monday at 9:30 am IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Match 7: Scotland vs Ireland, October 19, Wednesday at 9:30 am IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Match 12: Scotland vs Zimbabwe, October 21, Friday at 1:30 pm IST at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart

You can find the PDF of the Scots' T20 World Cup 2022 schedule here

The Scots have begun their preparations for this year's World Cup well, beating the Netherlands by 18 runs in their first warm-up game. Will Berrington and his men be able to replicate their feat from last year? Only time will tell.

