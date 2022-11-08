Former Pakistan cricketer Shahid Afridi has shared crucial advice for wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan, who has failed to live up to his stature in the T20 World Cup 2022.

Ahead of the semifinal against New Zealand, the veteran cricketer pointed out that the batter’s weakness has been exposed in the tournament, which has led to his repeated failures.

Thus, he wants him to play a fearless brand of cricket and practice in the nets to play on the off-side, especially towards mid-off and extra cover regions to add more shots to his game.

Speaking to Samaa TV, Afridi said:

“Every team does its homework before coming to a World Cup. They've planned not to bowl him in the middle for Rizwan as he plays good shots toward deep square-leg and midwicket. He struggles towards the off-side.”

He added:

“He will have to come down the track and take risks. He will have to make gaps towards mid-off and extra-cover and for this, he will have to practice these strokes.”

Rizwan entered the tournament as one of the contenders to become the highest run-scorer. He, however, still needs to get himself going in this T20 World Cup.

The Pakistani opener has scored 103 runs in five matches, including identical scores of four runs against arch-rivals India and South Africa. He will look to finally step up for Pakistan against the Kiwis and guide his team into the final.

“We’re about to see something very special from Babar” – Mathew Hayden ahead of the T20 World Cup semifinal

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has also failed to fire in the T20 World Cup. He got off to a good start against Bangladesh (25 off 33 balls) but couldn't convert it into a big score. So far, the right-handed batter has scored only 39 runs in five matches in the showpiece T20 event.

Mathew Hayden, Pakistan’s team mentor, has backed Babar to put on a show against the Blackcaps in Sydney on Wednesday (November 9).

Speaking to AFP, he said:

“There’s no question Babar has been under some adversity, but that will only make him an even greater player."

He continued:

"We know with the weather that when there’s a lull, there’s often a storm that follows, so look out rest of the world because I think we’re about to see something very special from Babar.”

While Pakistan will be looking for a spot in the T20 World Cup final, Kane Williamson and Co. would be keen to avenge the Tri-series final loss against the Men in Green as they eye back-to-back finals.

