T20 World Cup 2022: Sri Lanka announce 15-man squad for the tournament; Dushmanta Chameera's involvement subject to fitness

Sri Lanka Cricket has announced a 15-member squad for the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Dasun Shanaka's side have also named five standby players in the mix, with a couple of injury concerns in the main squad.

The 2022 Asia Cup champions have named the in-form Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis while the struggling Charith Asalanka continues to be backed. All-rounders Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, skipper Shanaka and Chamika Karunaratne are expected to play key roles as well.

Three players from the winning campaign in the UAE will miss out on the upcoming tournament. Matheesa Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara, and Asitha Fernando haven't made the final cut for the T20 World Cup.

The inclusion of Dushmanta Chameera and Lahiru Kumara comes as a huge boost for Sri Lanka. It's worth noting that their involvement is reliant on their recovery from their respective injuries.

Spearhead of the bowling attack, Chameera, sustained a calf injury ahead of the Asia Cup, from which he is currently recuperating. There hasn't been much news on Kumara, who has also been out of action for a while now.

The duo could prove to be instrumental and handy on the bouncy surfaces Down Under should they recover in time for the tournament.

Kumara has been known to touch the 150 kmph mark while Chameera had a fruitful campaign in Australia earlier this year. The latter claimed seven wickets across five matches during Sri Lanka's 4-1 series defeat against the hosts.

The strength of the pace attack has improved with the inclusion of youngster Dilshan Madushanka, who had a breakthrough campaign at the Asia Cup. The left-arm pacer played in all of Sri Lanka's six matches in the UAE. He played a key role in their win over India in the Super 4s stage with figures of 3/24.

Explosive left-handed batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who was the Player of the Match in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan, has also retained his place in the squad.

Veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Chandimal, whose last T20I appearance came in February 2022 against India, could only make the stand-by list. The list also includes the likes of Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Binura Fernando and Nuwanidu Fernando.

Only Bandara and Jayawickrama will travel to Australia with the main squad, while the remaining players will only be called up if and when required.

Sri Lanka squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

T20 World Cup squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera (Subject to fitness), Lahiru Kumara (Subject to fitness), Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan.

Standby Players: Ashen Bandara, Praveen Jayawickrema, Dinesh Chandimal, Binura Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando.

Will Sri Lanka mount up a serious challenge at the T20 World Cup 2022 on the back of their Asia Cup success? Let us know what you think.

