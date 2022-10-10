T20 World Cup 2022: The Netherlands Squad, Schedule & PDF 

The Netherlands will be keen to put their disappointing T20 World Cup campaign last year behind them and perform better in the upcoming edition Down Under.

In a group that consisted of Ireland, Namibia and Sri Lanka, the Dutch couldn't even win a single game. Their embarrassing display against Sri Lanka, where they were bowled out for just 44, spoke volumes about their disappointing campaign. However, they did well in the T20 World Cup 2022 qualifiers and ended up as runner-up.

The Netherlands haven't won many games since last year's campaign. But spirited performances against Pakistan and New Zealand would have certainly given them some confidence that on their day, they can give the bigger teams a run for their money.

The likes of Roelof van der Merwe and Colin Ackermann are a real boost to their T20 World Cup squad. Drawn in a group that consists of Sri Lanka, Namibia and UAE, the dutch will back themselves to at least finish second in their group and make it to the Super 12 stage.

The Netherlands' T20 World Cup squad:

Scott Edwards (c), Colin Ackermann, Shariz Ahmad, Logan van Beek, Tom Cooper, Brandon Glover, Timm van der Gugten, Fred Klaassen, Bas de Leede, Paul van Meekeren, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O’Dowd, Tim Pringle, and Vikram Singh.

T20 World Cup Schedule for the Netherlands:

Group Stage:

Match 2: UAE vs Netherlands, October 16, Sunday at 1.30 pm IST at the Geelong Cricket Ground, Victoria.

Match 5: Namibia vs Netherlands, October 18, Tuesday at 9.30 am IST at the Geelong Cricket Ground, Victoria.

Match 9: Sri Lanka vs Netherlands, October 20, Thursday at 9.30 am IST at the Geelong Cricket Ground, Victoria.

You can find the PDF of the Netherlands' T20 World Cup 2022 schedule here.

The Dutch played a warm-up game on Monday, October 10, where they lost to Scotland by 18 runs. They will play another warm-up game against the West Indies on Wednesday, October 12.

