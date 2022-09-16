T20 World Cup 2022: "The tweet prevented his selection" - Kamran Akmal on Shoaib Malik's omission from Pakistan's 15-man squad

Kamran Akmal believes that Shoaib Malik's experience would have been handy for Pakistan in the T20 World Cup in Australia, starting next month. However, the former wicketkeeper-batter opined that the veteran's cryptic tweet following the Men in Green's exit from the Asia Cup earlier this month prevented his selection.

Malik called out Pakistan's selection policy following their demoralizing loss in the final loss to Sri Lanka by 23 runs. The veteran all-rounder referred to the selectors' favoritism by tweeting:

"When will we come out from friendship, liking & and disliking culture. Allah always helps the honest."

Shoaib Malik 🇵🇰 @realshoaibmalik - When will we come out from friendship, liking & disliking culture.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akmal felt that Malik's candidness on social media came in the way of his selection in the T20 World Cup squad. He also called out the selectors for their failure to choose better middle-order players. Akmal stated:

"Many players deserved chances, especially in the middle order. An experienced player like Shoaib Malik could've been utilized and I feel the tweet prevented his selection. He was honest. I feel experienced players like Malik should put forth their point for improving the sport."

He continued:

"I feel people's memories are short and they wait for the next fortune. The selectors did the same and I feel they could've done a better job in announcing the squad. Sharjeel Khan has performed well.

"In the bowling department, Hasan Ali has been sidelined, but I admit he is lacking rhythm currently. I hope he regains form by playing domestic cricket and returns to the side."

Malik, Pakistan's most-capped T20 player and their third-highest run-getter in the format, last played for the national team in November 2021. The right-handed batter played an integral role in Pakistan's run to the semi-finals in the previous edition of the T20 World Cup in the UAE.

"Pakistan can't win as long as they have no confidence" - Kamran Akmal

Kamran Akmal played 58 T20Is for Pakistan between 2006 and 2017. (Image Credits: Getty)

Kamran Akmal claimed that the national team have to regain that confidence and hopes they perform well in the T20 World Cup. Speaking on Pakistan's chances in the marquee T20 competition, the former cricketer stated:

"The players you are taking, they will go to Australia to play. However, Pakistan can't win as long as they have no confidence. They have a tour of New Zealand, warm-up matches of the World Cup against top teams, and you have to win matches in the main tournament.

"We will know what happens in the World Cup, but I hope Pakistan performs well. If the batting line-up is not in form, there will be the same criticism."

Pakistan, who won their first T20 World Cup in 2009, will open their campaign against arch-rivals India on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

