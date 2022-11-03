T20 World Cup 2022: "There cannot be bigger news than this for the Indian team" - Irfan Pathan on KL Rahul regaining his form

Irfan Pathan believes KL Rahul regaining his form is the best news for India at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rahul scored 50 runs off 32 balls in the Men in Blue's Group 2 Super 12 clash against Bangladesh in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. His knock, coupled with an unbeaten half-century from Virat Kohli and a blazing 30 from Suryakumar Yadav, helped India set a 185-run target for Shakib Al Hasan & Co. and they eventually won the match by five runs via the DLS method.

While reviewing the game on Star Sports, Pathan was extremely pleased with Rahul's knock. He said:

"KL Rahul coming in form makes the Indian batting unit extremely formidable because if your opener comes in good form on Australian grounds, your batting unit becomes strong. There cannot be bigger news than this for the Indian team in this World Cup that KL Rahul has regained his form."

The former all-rounder added that India's middle order can make it count if their top-order batters like Rahul can give the side a good start. He elaborated:

"Hardik Pandya and Dinesh Karthik missed out today, if they had scored runs, and along with them Suryakumar Yadav, then KL Rahul's value as an opener becomes even bigger."

Irfan Pathan @IrfanPathan Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now! Brilliant from Kl Rahul. Indian batting looks more formidable now!

Pandya and Karthik were dismissed for five and seven runs respectively in Wednesday's game. Kohli (64* off 44) and Ravichandran Ashwin (13* off 6) provided the finishing touches to the Indian innings.

"That is not similar" - Irfan Pathan on KL Rahul having spent time with Kohli ahead of the Bangladesh game

KL Rahul struck four sixes during his innings.

Pathan was further asked about Rahul spending time with Kohli in the nets ahead of the Bangladesh game. He replied:

"The other problem was that he was not practicing on the ground a day before the match, he was practicing indoors. That is not similar. Despite that, you came to the ground feeling better and showed your aggression."

The cricketer-turned-commentator concluded by opining that Wednesday's knock will hold the Indian vice-captain in good stead going ahead in the tournament. He observed:

"Virat Kohli was showing amazing gestures on every shot. Virat Kohli spent a lot of time with him, gave him the confidence but the batter has to do it himself. The job he did today, Rahul will feel much better."

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Rohit Sharma said "I am so happy for KL Rahul, him coming back to the form is good for the team". Rohit Sharma said "I am so happy for KL Rahul, him coming back to the form is good for the team".

Rahul followed up his half-century with a direct throw from the deep to run out Litton Das (60 off 27) at the non-striker's end. The Bangladesh opener's dismissal changed the momentum of the game as they lost their next five wickets for just 40 runs.

