T20 World Cup 2022: "There is one guy in your batting lineup who runs at a speed of 200" - Aakash Chopra lauds Suryakumar Yadav's knock vs Bangladesh

Aakash Chopra has lauded Suryakumar Yadav for playing a blazing knock in India's T20 World Cup 2022 win against Bangladesh.

Yadav smoked 30 runs off just 16 deliveries to help the Men in Blue reach a total of 184/6 in the Group 2 Super 12 game in Adelaide on Wednesday, November 2. The Indian bowlers then restricted Shakib Al Hasan & Co. to 145/6, after they were set a revised target of 151 runs in 16 overs, to win the match by five runs via the DLS method.

While reviewing the game in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Chopra spoke about some of the star performers for India with the bat. Regarding Yadav, he said:

"There is one guy in your batting lineup who runs at a speed of 200, irrespective of when he comes to bat, the opposition and the ground. Suryakumar Yadav - the 30-run knock he played off 16 balls, if it had not come in that manner at that stage India were looking at 165 to 170 as the maximum total."

Chopra highlighted that impactful knocks are more important than averages in the shortest format. The former India opener explained:

"That wouldn't have been a winning total because you won the match by only five runs in the end. I feel we need to change the parameters in T20 cricket. We should not consider the most runs or the average, the most important thing is your impact in winning the match."

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



#crickettwitter #india #suryakumaryadav Suryakumar Yadav is the new no. 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world in Men’s cricket 🤩🤩🤩🤩 Suryakumar Yadav is the new no. 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world in Men’s cricket 🤩🤩🤩🤩#crickettwitter #india #suryakumaryadav https://t.co/uw74R4NZuq

Yadav walked out to bat when India were 78/2 in the 10th over. He was the dominant partner in the 38-run third-wicket partnership with Virat Kohli.

"Adelaide and Virat Kohli is a love affair" - Aakash Chopra

Virat Kohli top-scored for India with an unbeaten 64.

Chopra pointed out that Kohli continued his excellent run at his happy hunting ground. He observed:

"Adelaide and Virat Kohli is a love affair. He started the way he generally starts. He has a template which is set, which is actually a great thing because it is important to play like that in these conditions."

Chopra praised the former Indian skipper for holding one end up until the end of the Indian innings. The renowned commentator stated:

"KL Rahul had started to accelerate at that stage and Kohli was happy playing second fiddle. Kohli remained unbeaten till the end. He has remained not out whenever he has struck a half-century in this tournament."

Kohli was awarded the Player of the Match for his 44-ball unbeaten 64. The highest run-scorer in T20I cricket struck eight fours and a six during his innings.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : Did Suryakumar Yadav play the most crucial knock in India's innings? Yes No 0 votes