T20 World Cup 2022: "They got the inspiration while playing Fruit Ninja" - Danish Kaneria's hilarious take on Pakistan's new jersey 

The Pakistan cricket team recently launched their new jersey for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. However, former cricketer Danish Kaneria trolled the team for choosing a striped design that resembles a 'watermelon'.

Speaking on his YouTube channel on Wednesday, September 21, he suggested that they should have opted for a darker shade of green. He hilariously stated that the design reminds him of the video game 'Fruit Ninja'.

He said:

"Pakistan's T20 World Cup jersey looks like a watermelon. It seems they got the inspiration while playing Fruit Ninja. There should have been a proper dark green colour instead of what they went ahead with. This one makes you feel like you are standing at a fruit shop."

Notably, Kaneria isn't the only one who trolled Pakistan for their newly launched kit. A number of fans have roasted the team for their new threads by sharing funny memes featuring the jersey.

The Men in Green are currently battling it out in a seven-match T20I series against England at home. The assignment is crucial for Babar Azam and Co. as they look to gather some steam ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

"How are they going to prepare?" - Danish Kaneria on the track used for T20I series opener against Pakistan and England

The Babar Azam-led side took on England in the first T20I of their series on Tuesday in Karachi. Kaneria pointed out how the hosts failed to prepare a lively track for this particular fixture.

He suggested that the team won't be able to prepare well for the T20 World Cup by playing on such dead pitches. Kaneria highlighted how India, on the other hand, kept a lot of grass cover on the wicket in Mohali for their clash against Australia.

The former leg spinner added:

"The curators at Mohali did a wonderful job. The BCCI is making wickets to prepare for the T20 World Cup. The surface was quite hard and green, quite similar to how the wickets are in Australia. Pakistan, on the other hand, are making dead wickets. How are they going to prepare if they play on such tracks?"

The upcoming three fixtures of the series are also scheduled to be played at the same venue. The teams will then travel to Lahore for the last three matches.

