T20 World Cup 2022: "This shows how committed they are to bring the trophy back home" - Sunil Gavaskar hails India's comeback against Bangladesh

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar believes Team India showed great character in their tight win over Bangladesh at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday, November 2.

Batting first, the Men in Blue overcame a middle-order collapse to post 184 runs on the board thanks to half-centuries from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. However, their hopes of making it to the semifinals of the T20 World Cup seemed to be on the line when Litton Das (60 off 27) came out all guns blazing.

The rain interruption made things even more difficult for the fielding team as they had to field in a slippery outfield and bowl with a wet ball. However, Rohit Sharma and Co. triggered a Bangladesh collapse and held their nerve in the end to win the contest by five runs on the DLS method.

Gavaskar feels that the way India fought their way back into the contest from a losing position shows how hungry they are to win the T20 World Cup. Speaking to Aaj Tak after the game, here's what the legend had to say about the commitment shown by the team:

"The way this team came back from a situation where the opposition were 66-0, shows their character. They made a statement that no matter the situation, we will make things difficult for the opposition. This shows how committed they are to bring the trophy back home."

Madan Lal on positives for India from win over Bangladesh

Former fast bowler and 1983 World Cup winner Madan Lal also congratulated the Indian team for their courageous performance against Bangladesh. He feels a number of issues in the team are getting resolved, such as their fielding.

A key storyline was KL Rahul's return to form as he contributed a breezy 50 off 32 balls against the Bangla Tigers. He also played his part in an improved performance on the field following the debacle against South Africa, dismissing Litton Das with a bullet direct hit from the deep.

Virender Sehwag @virendersehwag Many congratulations India on a wonderful win. At the rain break, it was firmly Bangladesh’s game but the bowlers fought back brilliantly and the fielding was special. #IndvsBAN Many congratulations India on a wonderful win. At the rain break, it was firmly Bangladesh’s game but the bowlers fought back brilliantly and the fielding was special. #IndvsBAN https://t.co/9ukfS3IBem

On this, Lal stated:

"When you win against the odds and in difficult situations, then it propels your confidence as a team. The field was brilliant as it wasn't easy to take catches and stop the boundaries on a wet outfield."

He added:

"The team is finally settling into the combination and some of the major concerns that captain and coach might have had are gradually being solved."

India will almost certainly qualify for the semifinals if South Africa beat Pakistan on Thursday (November 3).

