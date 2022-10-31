T20 World Cup 2022: “This version of Mitchell Starc is dangerous” - Aakash Chopra reckons Australian fast bowler is finding his groove

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra has opined that Australia’s experienced left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is beginning to find his rhythm in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022, which is not great news for opposition batters. Chopra compared Starc’s two yorkers against Ireland on Monday, October 31 to Brendon McCullum’s dismissal off a similar delivery in the 2015 World Cup final.

Starc knocked over Curtis Campher and George Dockrell with full, swinging deliveries in the same over as Ireland crumbled in their chase of 180 at The Gabba. The left-arm seamer ended with figures of 2/43 from his four overs.

Apart from Starc, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell also claimed two wickets each as Ireland were bowled out for 137 in 18.1 overs. Analyzing Australia’s bowling performance against Ireland, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

“Starc’s yorkers reminded me of 2015 World Cup final, when he knocked over Brendon McCullum. This version of Mitchell Starc is dangerous. He is just cranking it up a little.”

Sharing his views on the other Aussie bowlers, the 45-year-old added:

“Pat Cummins is always expensive, but at least he was among the wickets here. Josh Halzewood’s wicket-taking form has gone down. He did not get wickets in Perth (he took one wicket) and was wicketless here as well. You were expecting him to take 2-3 wickets easily.”

On the decision to open the bowling with Maxwell, Chopra opined that it wasn’t a smart move, and added Australia were lucky to get away with it. He stated:

“Maxwell with the new ball is an interesting move. (Aaron) Finch wasn’t on the field. (David) Warner was the stand-in captain. On that pitch, Maxwell was not really an option, but he claimed two wickets.”

Maxwell dismissed Paul Stirling (11) and Harry Tector (6) in one over and finished with impressive figures of 2/14.

“This is not looking like that a World Cup-winning team” - Aakash Chopra not convinced of Australia’s chances

Despite Australia’s reasonably comfortable triumph against Ireland, Chopra did not feel that the defending champions’ performance was a convincing one. He opined:

“It was not a dominating performance from Australia.”

Elaborating on the reasons, he pointed out to the inconsistency in the batting and said:

“Mitchell Marsh struck a couple of big hits and then got out. Glenn Maxwell made 13 off 9. There were two DRS calls in that as well. If your No.3 and No.4 are unreliable, then there is a lot of pressure on Marcus Stoinis. He played a crucial innings, which took them to a match-winning total.”

Stoinis contributed 35 off 25, striking three fours and six, to lift Australia to an impressive total of 179/5 against Ireland.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes